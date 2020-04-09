Trump administration plans to open 2.3 million acres of wildlife sanctuaries for hunting and fishing

the Trump administration Wednesday announced plans to open 2.3 million acres of land for hunting and fishing in more than 100 national wildlife sanctuaries and fish hatcheries across the country – deserving of praise from hunter groups but derision wildlife conservation organizations that have called the movement “a dull tone” as the country is shaken by the coronavirus pandemic.

The proposal would allow hunting and fishing for the first time in several national wildlife refuges from coast to coast, including San Diego Bay in California, Alamosa in Colorado, Bombay Hook in Delaware and Umbagog in Maine and New Hampshire and the headwaters of the Everglades in Florida.

It would also allow alligator hunting in three national wildlife refuges: Lake Banks in Georgia, Laguna Atascosa in Texas and Savannah in Georgia and South Carolina.

In Arizona, hunters could target mountain lions and mule deer in Cabeza Prieta and bobcats, foxes and mountain lions in Buenos Aires, two national wildlife refuges. In Oregon, hunting of migratory birds will be authorized for the first time at Wapato Lake and Hart Mountain National Wildlife Refuge.

“American hunters and fishermen now have something important to look forward to in the fall as we plan to open up and expand hunting and fishing opportunities over a larger area nationally than in all of Delaware, “said Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt in a statement.

The plan, which was announced as part of the Department of the Interior’s annual review before the next hunting season, provides a 60-day comment period for people to weigh in.

The move drew quick praise from pro-sports groups like the Boone and Crocket Club, which said it “would offer new or expanded recreational opportunities in 97 national wildlife refuges in almost every state.” .

“The action taken today by Secretary Bernhardt to create new access opportunities on many of these properties shows the tremendous success of wildlife restoration efforts to build sustainable populations that allow hunting programs and regulated fishing to thrive, “Timothy C. Brady, club president, said in a statement.

Conversely, conservation groups and pro-wildlife organizations have criticized the proposal, both for its intent and its timing as the country attempts to contain the COVID-19 epidemic.

“Instead of responding to calls from state and local authorities regarding the agency’s necessary resources, assistance and help during this generational pandemic,” said Jayson O’Neill, director of Western Values Project, in a press release. “Secretary Bernhardt made a deaf announcement that could in no way compensate for the hunting and wildlife opportunities lost due to Trump’s deregulation program decimating our public lands and protecting the environment.”

O’Neill added: “Bernhardt must clearly reassess his priorities to ensure that the needs of American families and workers are met first. You think President Trump and Secretary Bernhardt would have learned from their reckless decision to forgo national park fees and encourage visitors who have risked countless lives. “

Last month, Bernhardt ordered the National Park Service to abolish entrance fees to all national parks that remain open during the coronavirus pandemic in order to help keep people out of the community. While citizens across the country have been asked to stay at home and avoid unnecessary travel, parks across the country have reported an increase in the number of visitors.

The Grand Canyon and Zion national parks already closed during the pandemic – as well as many state and local parks across the country – and some NPS employees are asking federal officials to mandate a general closure of all National parks.

“It is irresponsible for us to be open because we are helping spread the virus,” said a Midwest national park official. said the Guardian.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.