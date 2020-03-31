Trump administration relaxes Obama-era vehicle fuel emissions regulations

The Trump administration decided on Tuesday to relax Obama-era fuel emission regulations, the latest overthrow of the previous administration. regulatory agenda – and one who, according to officials, establishes a balance between economic, security and environmental factors.

The rule increases vehicle fuel efficiency standards – judged by the number of kilometers an average vehicle in a fleet can achieve per gallon – by only 1.5% per year, rather than the annual 5% required by the rules from 2012. The rule will affect the 2021-2026 model years, and officials have noted that it does not prevent consumers from purchasing a more fuel-efficient vehicle.

Authorities have cited statistics that show the current average age of a vehicle on the road is almost 12 years, the oldest in history. The new regulations, they say, will make cars cheaper and therefore encourage Americans to switch to newer, safer and more environmentally friendly vehicles than the old ones.

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said in a call to reporters that the rule would save hundreds of lives and prevent hundreds of thousands of injuries, lower the cost of vehicles and meet President Trump’s promise to revive automobile industry.

“This will make newer vehicles more affordable for consumers, safer for passengers and cleaner for the environment,” she said. “It’s a win-win-win solution.”

Officials say 1.5% reflects a balance between different factors, including economic, technological and environmental factors – calling the previous 5% settlement “unrealistic”.

“This strikes the right balance between environmental, health and economic considerations,” said Andrew Wheeler, head of the Environmental Protection Agency, when calling journalists.

This decision is likely to be fiercely opposed by environmental and democratic groups, who claim that the rule of origin is vital for combating climate change and that going backwards will make the air look dirtier. Senator Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Placed her opposition in the context of the coronavirus crisis.

“Hospitals are in desperate need of ventilators for people with respiratory illnesses, millions of people have applied for unemployment and families across the country are struggling to make ends meet,” said Harris in a statement. “This administration’s own analysis has shown that it was a bad deal for the Americans. In this time of crisis, we should have all federal policies – including bold standards for clean cars – in place to make our air pure, create jobs and save money for consumers. ”

Last year, 72% of the new vehicles purchased by American consumers were trucks or SUVs. It was 51% when the current standards came into effect in 2012

The new rule is almost certain to see legal challenges from states and environmental groups opposing it. This could see a US district court block the rule, then a possible fight before the Supreme Court.

