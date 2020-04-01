Trump administration sends border troops to fight coronaviruses

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

The Trump administration sends more than 500 soldiers to the southern border as part of the continuous effort there to combat the threat of coronaviruses by preventing more infections from entering the United States.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has asked the Defense Department to provide 540 people to support customs and border protection (CBP) operations at the southern border. Defense Secretary Mark Esper has approved the request, which is in effect until the end of September.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCES THAT THE UNITED STATES AND MEXICO LIMIT NON-ESSENTIAL TRAVEL THROUGH BORDERS USING CORONAVIRUS

“At a time when Americans face a serious threat to public health and national security posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is imperative that the men and women of law enforcement have the support they have need to prevent public health threats from entering the country via our borders, “a DHS official told Fox News.

The request was first reported by Reuters, who noted that the United States already has around 5,000 soldiers at the border for non-repressive activities.

The request was made to assist in the detection and monitoring of activities across the border, but the troops will not be involved in law enforcement, officials said. The request was made because of the additional pressure that the implementation of additional health and safety measures places on CBP in its border security efforts.

President Trump has made securing the border a top priority of his presidency, especially since the United States faced a crisis at the southern border in 2019, as more than 100,000 migrants flooded the border each months last spring.

TRUMP IMMIGRATION CONTINUED AGENDA: THREAT AGAINST CORONAVIRUS COMBUSES NEW CRACKDOWN BORDER

This crisis has subsided, but the spread of the coronavirus worldwide has prompted the administration to add a number of restrictions to migration and borders. Trump announced this month that non-essential travel would be limited to land borders with Mexico and Canada. It came after he imposed travel bans on China, Iran and the European Union in response to the crisis.

CBP spokesperson told Fox News this month, construction of the wall is progressing as planned, while Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has been using eviction flights to return illegal immigrants to the countries of the Northern Triangle while bringing back the stranded Americans to those countries.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The administration also announced this month that illegal immigrants will be returned immediately and not detained in a center where they could spread or contract the highly contagious virus.

The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that migrants captured while attempting to illegally enter the United States are deported to Mexico in an average of 96 minutes as migrants are treated “on the ground” without even seeing the inside of a station of border patrol.