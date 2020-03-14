Trump administration to extend European travel ban to UK and Ireland

Trump administration will extend its travel ban to Europe to include the United Kingdom and Ireland as part of ongoing efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic, President Trump said on Saturday.

“We are considering the matter very seriously, yes, because unfortunately they have had a bit of activity,” he said when asked in the White House briefing room for information that the ban would be extended. “So we’re going to look at this – we’ve looked at it before and it will be announced.”

Vice President Mike Pence confirmed later in the briefing that the trip would be suspended – taking effect at midnight Monday evening EDT.

Trump announced on Wednesday evening that travel from Europe would be limited for 30 days – but initially exempted the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Department of Homeland Security then clarified that the ban affects most foreign nationals who were in the Schengen area without a passport in Europe within 14 days before traveling to the United States.

The area in question includes 26 countries, including France, Italy, Germany, Greece, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, Norway and Sweden. The Trump administration has imposed a travel ban on foreign nationals who visited China and Iran last month.

“The UK basically has the border, solid borders and they are doing a very good job, they do not have a lot of infection and I hope they will continue to do so,” he said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is a close ally of Trump, who in turn supported Johson’s attempt to withdraw Britain from the European Union. Critics have questioned whether the exemption granted by Britain is politically motivated.

The move also angered European leaders, who said they had not been consulted and that the global pandemic requires “cooperation rather than unilateral action”.

“The European Union disapproves of the fact that the United States’ decision to impose a travel ban was taken unilaterally and without consultation,” said President of the Council of the EU Charles Michel and President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in a press release. “The European Union is taking strong measures to limit the spread of the virus.”

On Friday, when Trump announced he was declaring a national emergency related to the spread of the virus, he was questioned about his decision to exclude the United Kingdom and Ireland from the ban.

“Well, it was recommended to me by a group of professionals, and we are looking at it based on the new numbers coming out,” he said. “And we may have to include them in the list of countries that we are going to, you might say, ban – or whatever – during this period.”

“But, yes, their number has grown quite rapidly over the past 24 hours, so we can add that, and we can add a few more. And we can, frankly, start thinking about removing it.”