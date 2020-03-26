Trump administration urges UN Security Council to declare coronavirus native to China

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Trump administration lobbied to add language to a UN Security Council resolution on coronaviruses that would explicitly say that the virus originated in China – part of the administration’s efforts to keep the focus on the communist regime.

“All members of the Security Council must recognize the threat that China’s mismanagement of the epidemic poses to international peace and security,” a State Department official told Fox News. “The People’s Republic of China is more interested in saving face than saving lives.”

NBC News first reported that talks in the council over a joint declaration or resolution on the global pandemic have blocked the United States’ request to explicitly name Wuhan as the source of the virus. But the media said it had enraged Chinese diplomats – a country that has a veto in the Security Council.

A source aware of the situation confirmed to Fox News that the United States had suggested a language that would name Wuhan in China, and that the Chinese were unhappy with the push.

The source told Fox News that a similar debate was taking place with an upcoming statement by G-7 leaders.

The State Department official said that the United States supports a resolution that would congratulate first responders and medical personnel and enhance the importance of international cooperation, as well as the need for all member states to act quickly and transparently to end the pandemic. He would also support a resolution that requires a halt to all hostilities to allow the international community to quickly combat the spread of the virus.

But the official also noted that, since the virus broke out in China, Beijing has a “special responsibility” to be completely transparent about the virus: “Instead, they suppressed the information and punished the doctors and journalists who sounded the alarm. “

“We call on the authorities of the PRC to provide accurate and timely public health reports, prompt access to all relevant information and respect for freedom of expression so that lessons learned, best practices and innovations can be learned shared freely among peoples to facilitate the most effective globally. response to minimize deaths, “said the official.

It’s an approach that echoes that of President Trump, who has repeatedly called the virus “Chinese virus” and directly blamed China, while playing his friendship with Chinese President Xi Jinping. At the start of the crisis, he also imposed a travel ban across the country,

Critics have called Trump’s characterizations racist and xenophobic. Probable Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden recently said, “Labeling COVID-19 as a foreign virus does not shift responsibility for the errors of judgment that have been taken so far by the Trump administration. “