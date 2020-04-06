Trump and Biden talk on the phone about coronavirus

President Trump and former vice president Joe Biden spoke on the phone Monday afternoon about the coronavirus crisis, Fox News learned.

A source close to the call said he spoke about the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Vice President Biden and President Trump had a good call,” said Biden deputy campaign manager and director of communications Kate Bedingfield in a statement. “VP Biden shared several suggestions for actions the Administration can take now to fight the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and expressed appreciation for the spirit of the American people in the face of the challenges facing the nation.”

The call comes after Fox News reported last week that Biden offered to have a phone call with Trump directly to discuss a strategy to fight the virus.

On Monday, the president teased the former vice president, tweeting, “What happened to this phone call he told the Fake News he wanted to do me? “

Biden, on Monday, responded to the president’s tweet, appearing to keep the offer of discussion on the table.

“Mr. Speaker, I hope we can meet in Milwaukee, but it will depend on your action and what needs to be done to manage this pandemic,” Biden tweeted, before posting his campaign page outlining his own response. .

He added: “Happy to chat at any time.”

Earlier Monday, a familiar source told Fox News that despite the fact that the president wanted to have a phone call with the Democratic leader, the Biden campaign did not hear the White House.

The source told Fox News that the Biden campaign contacted the White House on Monday to arrange the call, which took place on Monday afternoon.

Last week, when asked if he would be receptive to a call with the likely Democratic presidential candidate, Trump said, “Oh, sure, absolutely. I would love to talk to her. “

“I always thought he was a nice guy. Frankly, I don’t know him very well, but I think he’s probably a nice guy, “said Trump last week. “If he wishes to call, I would absolutely take his call.”

Biden’s offer of a phone call came after Trump’s counselor, Kellyanne Conway, challenged him to stop criticizing the Trump administration’s efforts and, instead, “to call the White House today and support it. “