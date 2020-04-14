Trump and Cuomo clash as Governor of New York threatens to defy potential order to reopen economy

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and President Trump clashed in stormy terms Tuesday on who is ultimately responsible for the reopening of the economy: the states or the federal government.

Trump said in a media briefing on Monday that he had “total” authority over the issue – but Cuomo told CNN on Tuesday morning that if Trump ordered states to reopen before he was ready to do so , he would challenge order and fight administration in court.

As Trump raged against the Democratic governor on Twitter, Cuomo used his daily briefing later in the morning to give a story lecture to Trump, quoting Alexander Hamilton as saying that it was up to the states to determine what was going on within their respective borders, and that the President could not control them by “federal encroachments” which infringe the rights of States.

“We have no king in this country,” said Cuomo. “We did not want a king, so we have a constitution and we elect a president.”

The quarrel began with a series of television interviews by Cuomo.

“If he ordered me to reopen in a way that would endanger the public health of the people in my state, I would not do it,” Cuomo told CNN Tuesday morning. “And we would have a constitutional challenge between the state and the federal government and it would go to court and it would be the worst thing he could do right now.”

The struggle intensified and quickly developed from there, Trump first criticizing Cuomo for seeking “independence” and then equating tensions with many states to “mutiny”.

“Tell the democratic governors that” Mutiny On The Bounty “was one of my favorite movies of all time. A good old-fashioned mutiny is sometimes an exciting and invigorating thing to watch, especially when the mutineers have much needed by the captain. Too easy! ” he tweeted.

Cuomo, in his interview, said that the Constitution places this power in the hands of states. To this end, he recently describes the main objectives for the reopening of New York after weeks of social restrictions linked to the coronavirus pandemic, and discussed a regional approach with the governors of neighboring states.

“We have the tenth amendment which is self-explanatory,” said Cuomo. Some responsibilities are responsibilities of the state. Health, well-being, quarantine, these are health responsibilities. So the president shouldn’t even think about going there. “

The governor has said that the Constitution “says exactly the opposite of what the president said” about the power of the federal government.

Cuomo noted that Trump’s remarks on Monday were contrary to the administration’s previous position, which was to recognize the role of governors in deciding how and when to stop activities in their states.

“You know the first position, he backed off and said it was in the States. It goes ahead and tries to cross the states, which is, frankly, I think more partisan, more confrontational and more dangerous, “he said.

Later in the morning, Trump retaliated, implying that the governor only wants control when it suits him.

“Cuomo calls daily, even hourly, to beg for everything, which should primarily be the responsibility of the state, like new hospitals, beds, ventilators, etc.,” Trump tweeted. “I did everything for him and for everyone else, and now he seems to want independence! It won’t happen!”

Cuomo did not hesitate to criticize – or praise – Trump for his handling of the pandemic. While calling the president’s current approach to reopening the economy a “dictatorial theory,” he told Howard Stern in an interview on Monday that Trump “had delivered for New York.”

In the same interview, he said the president could be “vicious” in his attacks.