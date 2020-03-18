Trump and Cuomo now buddy-buddy in response to coronavirus

President Trump rented Andrew Cuomo to do a “very good job” on the coronavirus Tuesday – just a day after hitting the governor on Twitter.

The president told reporters at the White House he had a “great conversation” with Cuomo on Tuesday morning and that they are working together on COVID-19, including to set up new hospitals requested by Cuomo.

“We both do a great job and we coordinate things,” said Trump. He added that a “hot spot” for virus transmission New York is “nobody’s fault”.

New York now has the highest number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States. Tuesday morning there were nearly 1,400. Washington State is second with less than 1,000 cases.

The tone was a dramatic contrast to Monday’s social media fire, Trump writing “New York Cuomo must” do more “, and the governor replying,” Glad to do your job too. Just give me control of the Army Engineers Corps and I’ll take it over from there. “

Trump said he and Cuomo are working to determine when the federal government needs to step in to increase hospital capacity.

“By talking to Governor Cuomo and other governors, we will know the points,” said Trump. “New York has a big problem. Washington State has a big problem. California has big problems. Everyone is doing a good job, but we will know what it will be. “

On the hotspots, Trump said, “We’re going to be in there. We are already preparing. “

