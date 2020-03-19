Trump and FDA-approved drug for coronavirus testing also found in aquariums – and online prices are skyrocketing

President Trump announced at a press conference on Thursday that chloroquine phosphate – a substance found in drugs used to treat malaria and severe arthritis – has been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to test as a treatment for coronavirus.

CUOMO LIKENS CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC AT 9/11 AFTER NEW YORK SEEING A BIG SPIKE IN CASES

This same substance, apart from its pharmaceutical form, is used as an additive in aquariums to kill microscopic organisms that could harm fish and other aquatic animals. And, prices for chloroquine phosphate increased online in late February and early March, according to a study released Thursday, raising concerns that people are ingesting the aquarium additive in the hopes that it will fight COVID-19 disease. .

The study, conducted by Storyful before Trump publicly named the drug on Thursday, analyzed three identical announcements from the same eBay seller, “thechemicalsource”, who opened offers on chloroquine phosphate bottles used in aquariums for a week . Between February 25 and March 2, the price paid for a single 25-gram bottle of chloroquine phosphate soared from $ 9.99 to more than $ 500, the study found. The seller warned in each ad that the substance was not intended for human consumption.

Speaking at the same press conference with Trump, FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said that chloroquine phosphate will be used in clinical trials to test its effectiveness in treating COVID-19, but also warned against giving the public “false hope”.

“We will collect this data and make the absolute best decisions based on this data on the safety and efficacy of treatments,” said Hahn.

“What is also important is not to give false hope,” he added. “We may have the right drug, but it may not be in the proper dosage form right now, and it could do more harm than good.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Several countries have reported in recent weeks that the drug is useful in the treatment of COVID-19-related illnesses, but no conclusive pharmaceutical study has substantiated these claims. The World Health Organization (WHO) has listed chloroquine phosphate as an essential drug for its treatment of malaria, but has not approved the drug to treat people infected with coronavirus.