Trump and Putin agree to `` work closely '' via the G20 to defeat the coronavirus epidemic

President Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday to discuss the latest efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus worldwide, said the White House.

The White House said the two leaders “have agreed to work closely together through the G20 to lead the international campaign to defeat the virus and revive the global economy.”

The leaders of the world the most powerful economies will meet virtually on Thursday to try to coordinate a response to the coronavirus. The meeting of the Group of 20 Nations will be chaired by the King of Saudi Arabia Salman. The meeting comes amid criticism that the richest countries in the world have not taken cohesive measures to fight the virus or address its economic impact on people around the world.

PUTIN DEFERS A VOTE THAT COULD KEEP IT IN POWER AT COVID-19

“The leaders also discussed critical bilateral and global issues,” White House spokeswoman Judd Deere said on Monday. “President Trump and President Putin have agreed on the importance of stability in the global energy markets.”

Trump teased his call with Putin earlier today during a large interview with “Fox & Friends”.

“By the way, right after this call, I’m talking to a man named Vladimir Putin,” said Trump. “You know, getting along with Russia is a good thing. I used to say during the campaign, and then these lousy politicians, they said, you know, Russia, Russia, Russia. “

He added that the United States has “problems with other countries more than Russia, frankly.”

He said the discussion would focus on energy and the struggle between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Saudi Arabia has been criticized for rocking oil markets by increasing production next month and cutting prices to gain market share after Russia, another major G20 oil producer, refused to extend a production reduction agreement that had supported crude prices.

Trump also said on Monday morning that he and Putin will also discuss “trade.”

TRUMP SAYS CORONAVIRUS TO HAVE US AROUND EASTER

“They would like to be able to trade with our country,” said Trump. “You know, it was very embarrassed by the nonsense going on, Russia, Russia, Russia, which turned out to be a total hoax.”

The president was referring to the investigation that took years to find out whether members of his 2016 presidential campaign were colluding with Moscow to influence the last presidential election.

Trump and Putin also discussed Venezuela when they called.

“With regard to Venezuela, President Trump has reiterated that the situation in Venezuela is dire, and we all have a stake in seeing a democratic transition to end the current crisis,” said the White House.

Monday was the first time Trump and Putin spoke in the midst of the pandemic, which killed more than 36,800 people worldwide. On Monday afternoon, Russia reported more than 1,800 positive cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths. The United States has reported more than 153,000 cases and more than 2,800 deaths from the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Putin has issued strict guidelines in Russia to curb the spread of COVID-19 and, this week, has only managed job-critical personnel, including people who work in stores, pharmacies and banks.

“The health, life and safety of people is a top priority for us,” said Mr. Poutine last week.

Last week, Putin ordered a vote on the change to the Russian constitution – which could allow him to stay in power much longer – to be held on April 22; however, he kept the door open for possible delay if the coronavirus epidemic worsened.

Under current law, Putin could not run for president again in 2024 due to the length of terms. A a new measure would reset his number of terms, allowing him to run for two more six-year terms, if he wished.

Putin has been in power since 2000, longer than any other country leader since the Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, although he was technically Prime Minister from 2008 to 2012.

Lucia Suarez and The Associated Press of Fox News contributed to this report.