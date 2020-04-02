Trump announces enhanced drug operations amidst coronavirus, deploys destroyers and Air Force resources

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

President Trump – accompanied by Attorney General Bill Barr, Defense Secretary Mark Esper and senior military officials at the White House Coronavirus briefing – on Wednesday announced a new massive “narcotics operation” in the eastern Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea to “combat the flow of to the United States.”

“We must not let the drug cartels exploit the pandemic to threaten American lives,” said Trump. “In cooperation with the 22 partner countries, the US Southern Command will strengthen surveillance, disruption and seizure of drug shipments and provide additional support to the eradication efforts, which are currently continuing at a record pace.”

The force package includes Navy destroyers, other combat ships, Air Force surveillance planes and helicopters and ten Coast Guard cutter ships, said Trump, noting that the new forces would double the US interdiction capacity in the region – and would help slow the spread of the coronavirus by reducing illicit movement.

General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that the United States had received reports that the cartels were seeking to “take advantage” of the coronavirus to smuggle drugs. Asked about the information later in the briefing, Trump called it strong but did not want to expand.

“We discovered some time ago that the drug cartels following COVID-19 were going to try to take advantage of the situation and try to infiltrate other drugs in our country,” said Milley. . “As we know, an average of 70,000 Americans die from drugs each year. This is unacceptable. We are at war against COVID-19, we are at war against terrorists and we are also at war against drug cartels. drug.” “

“It is the American army. You will not enter this country,” Milley continued in a neutral tone. “You will not cross Jump Street. You will not come here and kill other Americans.”

The other assembled officials echoed his message.

“Each year, tens of thousands of Americans die from a drug overdose, and thousands more suffer from the harmful effects of drug addiction,” said Esper. “In addition, corrupt actors, such as the illegitimate Maduro regime in Venezuela, rely on profits from the sale of drugs to maintain their oppressive grip on power.”

Esper said he would not disclose how long the new posture would last, but that an interagency team would regularly brief the president.

Barr called the situation “a threat to national security” and said the United States was not interested in “half measures”.

The COVID-19 epidemic has soared the prices of heroin, methamphetamines and fentanyl, as the Sinaloa cartel – and its main rival, the “new generation” of Jalisco – are struggling to get the chemicals needed to make synthetic drugs, which generally come from China and are now in minimal supply.

“The cartels suffered from COVID-19 due to the impossibility of obtaining regular deliveries of synthetic opioids and chemical precursors for the massive production of methamphetamine from China”, Derek Maltz, former special agent in charge of Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)) Special Operations Division in New York, told Fox News this week.

“The cartels continued to produce at a slower pace, but demand seems to be increasing in these times of uncertainty in America. The closure of cities in China and the movement within and outside of China have also had a negative impact on the flow of chemicals and drugs to Mexico. “

China, where the virus was born at the end of last year, has, for the most part, interrupted the production of the chemicals necessary for the manufacture of medicines, because it combats the virus within its own borders and beats to make medical supplies for other ruined countries.

“Drug cartels and crime support organizations in the global drug trade have been deeply affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Johan Obdola, President of the World Intelligence Organization (IOSI). ), based in Canada. “Especially with regard to the Sinaloa cartel operations, which control 90% of the entry of synthetic drugs into the United States.”

Obdola said fentanyl from China has become the most coveted cartel product in recent weeks.

“In China, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), about 5,000 illegal drug laboratories have treated synthetic drugs and chemicals to treat them. Most of these drugs have Europe and North America as their main markets, “he continued. “The cartels bring synthetic drugs through exports of food, fruit, automotive equipment, toys and other products that are distributed across a large distribution network across the United States. COVID-19 has generated a huge loss with regard to illicit drugs, and in particular synthetic drugs, not only for the Mexican cartels but for most of the drug cartels operating worldwide. “

Hollie McKay of Fox News contributed to this report.