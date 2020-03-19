Trump announces FDA will make experimental coronavirus drugs immediately available

President Trump announced Thursday that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will immediately make available investigational drugs – including those used to treat malaria – as part of ongoing efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Trump announced at a press briefing in the White House that chloroquine, a drug designed for use in malaria, has been approved by the FDA and will be available immediately.

“I have asked the FDA to eliminate the rules and the bureaucracy so that the job can go quickly, quickly and quickly,” he said. “We have to remove all barriers.”

Addressing potential safety concerns, Trump noted that it had been used previously in the treatment of malaria, “so we know that if things don’t go as planned, it won’t kill anyone.”

He also said that another drug, remdesivir, would also be made available to Americans. He said it remains to be seen whether this would help fight the crisis.

“I think it could be a game-changer, and maybe not,” he said.

This is the latest aggressive move by the administration, which seeks to both stop the spread of the virus and curb the economic havoc caused by the closure of much of American daily life as businesses and schools have closed to stop infections. Trump described a “strenuous effort to defeat the Chinese virus.”

Thursday’s press conference comes a day after he announced he was invoking the defense production law, which would streamline the production of medical supplies to help the country fight the coronavirus pandemic and force companies to sign contracts or execute orders deemed necessary for national defense.

Meanwhile, the administration has worked with Congress on a nearly $ 1 trillion stimulus package to revive the U.S. economy and provide relief to the businesses and workers hardest hit by the crisis.

Trump signed Wednesday the second coronavirus relief from bill providing for paid sick leave, unemployment assistance and free testing for Americans

He also announced that the Housing Department was suspending all seizures and evictions until the end of April. Early in the day, he had announced that the United States and Canada had agreed to temporarily close their common border to non-essential traffic.

Vice President Mike Pence, who heads the task force, has announced that health and social services are suspending regulations that prevent health professionals from practicing medicine across the states. He also called on the nation to postpone all elective medical procedures.

