Trump announces he is invoking the Defense Production Act to fight coronavirus

President Trump On Wednesday, he announced that he was invoking the defense production law as part of the administration’s efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

“It can do a lot of good things if we need it,” he said at a White House press conference. “We will have finished everything by signing it in a short time.”

The law ensures that the private sector can speed up the manufacturing and distribution of emergency medical supplies and equipment. This decision gives the White House the power to increase the production of masks, respirators and respirators, as well as to increase the capacity of hospitals to fight coronavirus.

He made the announcement at a press conference with members of the coronavirus pandemic working group. He also announced that the Housing Department was suspending all seizures and evictions until the end of April.

Vice President Mike Pence, who heads the task force, has announced that health and social services are suspending regulations that prevent health professionals from practicing medicine across the states.

Trump held a number of press conferences as the crisis deepened, with the aim of keeping the public informed and previewing the actions the administration is taking. He previewed the conference on Wednesday saying he would “discuss very important news from the FDA regarding the Chinese virus!”

On Saturday, he announced that he was extending the travel ban to Europe to include the United Kingdom and Ireland.

On Tuesday, he spoke at a press conference where Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the administration wanted to send checks to the Americans “in the next two weeks” to help people deal with the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

GIllian Turner and The Associated Press of Fox News contributed to this report.