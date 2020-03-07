Trump announces Mark Meadows to replace Mick Mulvaney as White House chief of staff

President Trump made a surprise announcement Friday evening that representative Mark Meadows, R-N.C., would become his new chief of staff at the White House, replacing acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

“I am pleased to announce that Congressman Mark Meadows will become the White House chief of staff. I have known Mark and worked with him for a long time, and the relationship is very good,” Trump tweeted.

Meadows became one of Trump’s staunchest supporters on Capitol Hill, particularly during the battle for impeachment that lasted for months and finally ended in an acquittal in February.

MARK MEADOWS WILL LEAVE CONGRESS AT THE END OF THE TERM

Mulvaney became the acting White House chief of staff in January 2019, replacing General John Kelly. Mulvaney was also director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

Trump also announced that Mulvaney will become the U.S. Special Envoy for Northern Ireland.

“I want to thank Acting Chief Mick Mulvaney for serving the administration so well. He will become the United States Special Envoy for Northern Ireland. Thank you!” Trump said in a second tweet.

In a statement, Meadows said it was an “honor” to have been chosen by President Trump.

“This president and his administration have a long list of incredible victories in the country during this first term, with the best to come – and I look forward to continuing this momentum and continue to fight for the forgotten men and women of America, “he said.

Meadows said Mulvaney did a “great job” and also thanked his constituents in western North Carolina.

“In particular, I want to recognize my friend Mick Mulvaney. Mick is smart, principled, and like a tough fighter you will find in Washington, DC He has done a great job in leading the President’s team through a huge period over the past over a year, “said lawmakers.

“Finally, I want to thank the people of western North Carolina,” he added. “Serving you in Congress has been the honor of my life. It may be a different role, but I will continue to work every day to deliver results – and Main Street Americans across the country – over the months and the years to come. “

Meadows, 60, announced in December that he planned to leave Congress at the end of his current term. He has represented the 11th Congress District of North Carolina since 2013. He also chaired the House Freedom Caucus from 2017 until the beginning of this year, when he was succeeded by representative Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.

It was not clear whether Mulvaney would remain the head of the OMB or whether the department’s deputy director, Russell Vought, would assume the role.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.