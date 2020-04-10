Trump announces second economic reopening task force as he weighs `` biggest decision ''

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

President Trump Choosing a date to reopen the US economy in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic on Friday would be “the biggest decision I have ever made.”

“I want to open it as soon as possible,” Trump told reporters during Friday’s briefing with members of the White House task force. “This country was supposed to be open and dynamic and big.”

The president added that he would officially convene a working group “Opening our country” on April 14 which will be made up of doctors and business leaders. According to Trump, the second, smaller working group “would include names for which you have great respect.”

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, governors of 42 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico have issued “stay at home” orders recommending residents to stay indoors, except to perform tasks , tasks or essential tasks. .

These ordinances, along with federal guidelines on social distancing and restrictions on public gatherings, have shut down much of the U.S. economy. According to the Labor Department, more than 16.8 million people have filed for unemployment insurance since mid-March when federal guidelines on coronaviruses came into effect.

On Friday afternoon, Johns Hopkins University said there were more than 486,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States and more than 18,000 deaths caused by the virus. More than 40% of deaths in the United States have occurred in New York State, which reported 777 new deaths on Friday.

Trump insisted on saying on Friday that he would continue to listen to health experts like Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx while considering when to soften federal directives. Health experts have warned that if the country cancels the restrictions too quickly, case levels may start to soar again, particularly without widespread testing to determine who may be carrying the virus.

“I listen to them on everything,” said the president, adding, “We don’t do anything until we know this country is going to be healthy. We don’t want to go back and start over. “

Although the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, for some, especially the elderly and people with existing health conditions, it can cause more serious illness or death. And research has shown that people can be very infectious even if they don’t have symptoms.

Fauci, the country’s leading infectious disease expert, told CNN earlier Friday that there would be cases of coronavirus every time the restrictions are relaxed.

“When we decide, at a convenient time, when we are going to relax some of the restrictions, there is no doubt that you will see cases,” he said. “The question is how you respond to it.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.