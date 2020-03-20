Trump announces suspension of federal student loan payments and standardized test requirements due to coronavirus

President Trump Friday announced that the administration would allow the federal student loan borrowers to suspend payments without penalty for at least 60 days, and that standardized test requirements would not be applied to elementary and secondary students in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The president announced earlier this week that he had waived interest on federal student loans “until further notice”, but took that step to the next level on Friday by suspending payments.

SENATE DEMS PROPOSES TO SUSPEND STUDENT LOAN PAYMENTS WITH CORONAVIRUS

“We have temporarily waived all interest on student loans held by the federal government,” Trump said at a press conference of the Coronavirus task force on Friday in the White House. “They will be very happy to hear this and I asked them to take this action immediately.”

“Today, Betsy Devos has ordered federal lenders to allow borrowers to suspend student loans and payments without penalty for at least the next 60 days, and if we need more, we will extend this period,” said said Trump.

“Borrowers must contact their lenders, but we have given them very strict instructions,” added Trump. “It’s a great thing, it will make a lot of students very happy.”

Trump also announced on Friday that there would be no application of standardized tests for high school and elementary school students.

“There will be no standardized tests,” said Trump. “Many students will be happy. Some, probably not. “

President’s announcement on student loans comes after Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., and other senior Senate Democrats introduced legislation that would cancel student loan payments for the duration of the national emergency of the coronavirus.

The plan would alleviate federal student loan borrowers through “immediate cancellation” of monthly student loan payments during the national emergency, and “would repay a minimum of $ 10,000 for all federal student loan borrowers”. The plan would also require Congress to authorize the Department of Education to make monthly student loan payments on behalf of the borrowers, and would guarantee the minimum payment of $ 10,000 to all borrowers.

The suspension of payments would be viewed as a new policy, separate from the deferral and forbearance options that currently exist for borrowers. The plan would also make all payments made by the Department of Education “tax free” for borrowers.

It is unclear at this point whether Schumer’s legislation will be incorporated into the massive stimulus package currently under negotiation at Capitol Hill.

Meanwhile, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the president also announced Friday that he had extended the filing date for tax returns from April 15 to July 15.

As of Friday morning, the United States had more than 14,250 confirmed cases of coronavirus in 50 states, including Washington, D.C. The United States, to date, has seen 205 deaths related to COVID-19.