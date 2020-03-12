Trump announces travel ban to Europe amid growing fears of coronavirus

President Trump announced on Wednesday that he would suspend all travel between Europe and the United States for 30 days beginning at midnight Friday to curb the spread of coronavirus.

His oval office address comes hours after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global pandemic and the number of confirmed cases in the United States has reached more than 1,000.

Trump has stated that the new travel exemptions do not apply to the United Kingdom.

He reiterated that travel restrictions from China – the epicenter of the virus, which originates in Wuhan – and South Korea will remain in effect, but he would be willing to consider “possible early opening” if the situation improves .

The President also announced that he would ask Congress to consider “immediate payroll tax relief” which would eliminate the 6.2% tax on an employee’s salary up to $ 137,000 if he receives a paycheck, as well as the amount matched by the employers to be funded. Social security, an idea he has already expressed and has been greeted with skepticism by Republican legislators.

As financial markets continued to fluctuate, fueling fears of an economic slowdown, Trump also announced that he would ask the Small Business Administration – a sector of the federal government – to provide low-interest loans to small businesses affected by the virus. .

Invoking an emergency authority, Trump asked Congress to authorize $ 50 billion for the initiative, in addition to the $ 8.3 billion in funding that has already been allocated to fight the virus.

The president said he also asked insurance companies to waive all co-payments for coronavirus testing and treatment.

Trump said that “the risk is very very low” for Americans and reiterated that the greatest threat relates to older populations with underlying health conditions.