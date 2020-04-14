Trump announces U.S. will suspend World Health Organization funding for coronavirus response

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

President Trump announced at the White House coronavirus Press briefing on Tuesday that the United States will immediately suspend all funding from the World Health Organization (WHO), saying it has put “political correctness above bailouts”.

Also at the briefing, the president said plans to facilitate national economic shutdown were being finalized and that he would “allow governors to reopen their states so they can reopen as they please.”

In the meantime, Trump has said that the United States will undertake a review of why the WHO caused “so many deaths” by “mismanaging and concealing” the spread of the coronavirus.

The United States is WHO’s largest single donor, and the State Department previously planned to provide the agency with $ 893 million over the current two-year funding period.

“We are deeply concerned about whether America’s generosity has been best used,” said Trump, accusing the WHO of not keeping the international community informed of the threat of the coronavirus.

“WHO has failed in its duty and must be held accountable,” said Trump. He added that WHO had ignored “credible information” in December 2019 that the virus could be transmitted from person to person.

From the end of December, Wuhan medical personnel were suspected have contracted the disease, which indicates probable human-to-human transmissibility.

January 4, in a press release first reported by The National Review, director of the Center for Infection at the University of Hong Kong warned that “the city should put in place the strictest surveillance system possible for a mysterious new viral pneumonia that has infected dozens of people on the continent, for it is quite possible that the disease spreads from man to man. “

The Chinese government has also started repress news of the virus. Nevertheless, on January 8, WHO declared: “Preliminary identification of a new virus in a short period of time is a notable achievement and demonstrates China’s increased ability to manage new epidemics. “

Again on January 14, the WHO simply echoed the Chinese government’s statements: “Preliminary investigations by Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the new coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in Wuhan, China.“

On January 19, the WHO changed its tone. “It is not known enough to draw firm conclusions about how it is transmitted, the clinical features of the disease, the extent of its spread or its source, which remains unknown.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leading infectious disease expert in the United States and a key member of Trump’s coronavirus task force, said misinformation from China, repeated by WHO, affected the response efforts of the United States.

Several media have also unconditionally cited WHO assurances regarding the coronavirus.

The Washington Post even ran a story citing a Chinese official asking for “empathy” and criticizing the White House for acting “in disregard of the WHO recommendation against travel restrictions”.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, just hours after Trump announced travel restrictions to China on January 31, criticized the president’s “hysterical xenophobia”.

In March, The Post finally recognized critics have accused China and WHO of “concealing or minimizing the severity of an infectious disease epidemic”.

Democrats, however, have expressed reluctance to cut funding for the WHO. Senator Robert Menendez, D-N.J., Said the agency needed more money during the pandemic.

“Given the indispensable role of WHO, it is imperative that the United States increase its contributions,” said Menendez. wrote in March.