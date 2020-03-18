Trump announces US-Canada border closure for ‘non-essential traffic’ due to fears of coronavirus

President Trump announced Wednesday that the United States and Canada are temporarily closing their common border on non-essential traffic as part of efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic.

“We are by mutual agreement to temporarily close our northern border with Canada to non-essential traffic,” Trump tweeted. “Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!”

THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TO EXTEND THE TRAVEL BAN IN EUROPE TO INCLUDE THE UNITED KINGDOM AND IRELAND

As of Wednesday morning, there were 6,519 cases and 114 deaths in the United States. Canada, on the other hand, has recorded 598 cases of coronavirus and has so far killed eight people across the country.

The move comes as countries around the world are closing their borders to fight the virus that has put everyday life on hold. Trump added the UK and Ireland on Saturday to a 30-day travel ban in Europe, while Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau previously closed Canada’s borders on Monday to all foreign nationals, except US citizens and permanent residents.

Trudeau said that the exemption for the Americans at the time was due to the “level of integration of our two economies”.

DHS CONSIDERING A PLAN TO REFUSE ASYLUM SEEKERS, PEOPLE WHO HAVE ILLEGALLY CROSSED THE SOUTHERN BORDER

Canada relies on the United States for 75% of its exports. Much of Canada’s food supply comes from or transits through the United States, and 98% of its oil exports go to the United States. About 18% of American exports go to Canada.

Trudeau is currently in quarantine after his wife Sophie has tested positive for the virus.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Future plans for the southern United States border remain under development.

Fox News learned on Tuesday that the Department of Homeland Security is considering a plan to expel asylum seekers and anyone who has illegally crossed the southern border. The idea is currently being developed by DHS staff, but there is still work to do before it is presented to Trump for a final decision.

“President Trump is 100% committed to protecting the American people from coronaviruses and all options are at stake,” a DHS spokesperson told Fox News.

Jon Decker, John Roberts and The Associated Press of Fox News contributed to this report.