Trump appoints Navarro to lead Defense Production Act efforts after forcing GM to make fans

President Trump announced Friday that it has appointed its sales advisor Peter Navarro to serve as its Defense Production Act policy coordinator after using the law to force General Motors to start manufacturing fans to treat coronavirus the patients.

“He’s a great guy and he will do a fantastic job,” the president said during a press briefing with his coronavirus task force at the White House. He said Navarro will be the coordinator of the National Defense Production Act for the federal government.

At the press conference, Trump also rebuffed Democratic governors – such as Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer and Washington governor Jay Inslee – who criticized the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic. “I want them to be thankful,” said Trump.

And he defended his decision to travel to Norfolk, Virginia., Saturday to send a Navy hospital ship to New York harbor to help hospitals in the country’s largest city cope with the crash of patients affected by the coronavirus pandemic. A reporter asked him if it was wise to travel, as his administration encourages people to stay at home to avoid spreading the virus.

“I’m not going to jump in my arms,” ​​said Trump, adding that he is leaving because he has “spirit for this country.”

Earlier on Friday, Trump said he led health and social services secretary Alex Azar require General Motors to start manufacturing fans under the Defense Production Act to fight the coronavirus pandemic after negotiations with the automaker stalled.

“Our negotiations with GM regarding its ability to provide fans have been productive, but the fight against the virus is too great to allow the contracting process to continue to run its course,” Trump said in a statement. , adding: “GM was wasting time.”

Experts say the United States lacks hundreds of thousands of respirators, which it will likely need to treat a rapidly growing number of COVID-19 patients. New York, Michigan, Louisiana and Washington State have been identified as hotspots in the United States.

After Trump invoked the act, GM said in a statement that it has been working tirelessly for more than a week with Ventec and parts suppliers to build more fans. The company said its commitment to build Ventec fans “has never faltered”.

Trump Friday too signed a legislative package of more than 2,000 billion dollars to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The legislation provides economic relief to workers and businesses forced by restrictions designed to stop the spread of the epidemic after the House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved the legislation earlier today.

The legislation, approved by voice vote despite the 11th hour drama arising from the objections of a GOP legislator, represents the most costly stimulus package in the history of the United States. It includes checks for most Americans, increased unemployment assistance, assistance to small businesses as well as a massive loan fund for businesses – at a time when unemployment is rising at a record rate, a consequence of the closure of undertaken in accordance with social distancing directives.

The bill funds a response with a price equivalent to half the size of the entire annual federal budget over $ 4 trillion. The 2.2 trillion dollar estimate is the White House’s best estimate of the spending it contains.

The legislation would give Americans one-time direct payments of $ 1,200 per adult, which would represent up to $ 75,000 per year and $ 2,400 for a married couple, up to $ 150,000, with $ 500 per child.

Unemployment insurance would be made much more generous, 600 dollars per week being repaid on public unemployment payments until the end of July. State and local governments would receive $ 150 billion in additional funding to help them provide basic and emergency services during the crisis.

The legislation also establishes a $ 454 billion program for guaranteed and subsidized loans to larger industries in the hopes of leveraging up to $ 4.5 trillion in loans to distressed businesses, states and municipalities. Everything would be at the discretion of the Treasury Department, although companies controlled by Trump or immediate family members and by members of Congress are not eligible.

$ 150 billion has also been spent on the health care system, including $ 100 billion for grants to hospitals and other health care providers, under pressure from the number of COVID-19 files.

Marisa Schultz, Louis Casiano and The Associated Press of Fox News contributed to this report.