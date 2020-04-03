Trump approves New York’s Javits Center to treat coronavirus patients, Cuomo announces

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

President Trump Thursday approved the New York Javits Center to begin processing COVID-19 patients to free up space in the city’s overcrowded hospitals, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced.

The Javits Center, located between 34th and 40th streets on the west side of the city in Hell’s Kitchen, was reconfigured earlier this week as a 2,500-bed temporary hospital to treat non-coronavirus patients.

But with mounting cases in New York City – the hardest hit state in the country – Cuomo asked President Trump to consider “the urgency of the matter” to allow treatment of coronavirus patients in the new facility.

“As we all know, growing cases of coronavirus are threatening the capacity of our hospital system. The state-owned Javits Center has been transformed into a 2,500-bed emergency medical center operated by the United States military, “Cuomo wrote on Twitter announcing President Trump’s approval.

As of Thursday, there were nearly 52,000 cases of COVID-19 in New York City alone, with 1,397 deaths, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University.

The agreement with the Javits Center was one of the many makeshift hospitals set up in the city to deal with the onslaught of coronavirus patients.

On Wednesday, a 68-bed emergency field hospital for coronavirus patients opened in East Meadow in Central Park. Meanwhile, state, city and federal authorities have reported lining up – and in some cases, opening – dozens of additional temporary hospital spaces in the metropolitan area.

In the coming weeks, spaces – including professional tennis courts, college dorms, and a cruise terminal – are expected to begin housing patients as New York State rushes to roughly triple its hospital capacity.

