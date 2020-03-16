Trump, asked about coronavirus response, scores 10 out of 10

President Trump Monday gave its administration high marks for its response to the coronavirus despite criticism for a shortage of test kits and for minimizing the severity of the pandemic.

During White House Coronavirus task force briefing, Trump cited his first travel restrictions China and other preventive measures.

“I would give it a 10,” said Trump. “I think we did a great job, and it started with the fact that we kept a country very heavily infected, despite everything, even the professionals saying that it is too early to do so. We were very, very early with regard to China and we would have a completely different situation in this country if we did not do so. “

Trump’s remarks come like him and Democrats confrontation over his handling of the virus. Many have expressed concern over Trump’s claims that anyone who wants a coronavirus test can do so, despite a shortage of test kits.

Trump posted on Monday guidelines for Americans to follow to prevent the spread of the virus.

“With several weeks of targeted action, we can turn the corner and turn it around quickly,” said Trump. “Our government is ready to do whatever it takes.”

Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said Monday that the United States was roughly where Italy was two weeks ago in the fight against coronaviruses, a sign that infections are expected to increase. Italy sees more cases than any other country outside of mainland China.

The number of coronavirus cases in Italy jumped to 24,747 on Monday, while the death toll remained at 1,809.

“We are at a critical tipping point in this country, people,” Adams told Fox News. “When you watch the screenings, chances are we can be Italy.”

Andrew News’ Andrew O’Reilly contributed to this report.