Trump, at Fox News mayor on coronavirus, calls for economic reopening by Easter: “We have to go back to work”

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

President Trump said at a Fox News virtual meeting on Tuesday that he wanted the country’s economy to be reopened at Easter due to questions about the length of the residency and the closure of businesses to slow the coronavirus.

Speaking from the Rose Garden alongside other members of his coronavirus task force, Trump said he “would like the country to open up and prepare to leave for Easter.” This year’s vacation arrives April 12.

Trump also reiterated his argument that he did not want to “shut down the country” and continue to see a continuing economic fall from the pandemic.

LIVE BLOG: FOX NEWS WELCOMES VIRTUAL CORONAVIRUS TOWN HALL WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP

“We are losing thousands and thousands of people a year from the flu. We are not closing the country,” Trump said in the interview.

Trump added, “We are losing a lot more than that because of auto accidents. We don’t call the automakers and tell them to stop making cars. We have to go back to work. “

Trump has also called on the Senate to pass a massive stimulus bill that is currently being debated between Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., And Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. The President accused the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Of having demanded a number of additional stipulations from the bill for the delay in passing it in the Senate.

“I canceled the deal last night because Nancy Pelosi put in a lot of things that had nothing to do with the workers,” said Trump. “They’re starting to throw away Green New Deal stuff and the board rooms what they will look like … They have things that are just awful, windmills everywhere.”

Arguably the most controversial aspect of the proposal, the original GOP plan included $ 208 billion in loans to larger companies like airlines, which should be repaid, and one; a version released this weekend demanded $ 500 billion.

Democrats have complained that the Republican-led aid plan did not go far enough to provide health care and unemployment assistance to Americans, and failed to limit the plan to “fund” black “of $ 500 billion for businesses, declaring the ban on businesses. share buybacks are low and executive compensation limits would only last two years.

Schumer said the Democrats also wanted to include in the bill new collective bargaining powers for unions, higher fuel emission standards for airlines, and expanded wind and solar tax credits.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., McConnell accused the Democrats of trying to extract airline concessions on their “carbon footprint” with the economy at stake.

“They should be embarrassed,” he said on Monday. “Now is not the time for such nonsense.”

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

The nearly $ 2 trillion stimulus package would include direct financial assistance to Americans in the form of stimulus checks sent to many Americans. The proposal would include a one-time payment of $ 1,200 per adult, $ 2,400 per couple in the United States, and up to $ 3,000 for a family of four.

It is estimated that $ 350 billion would be provided to small businesses to continue to pay. Businesses with 500 or fewer employees could get up to $ 10 million each in small business loans that can be repaid to maintain paychecks. The program would provide 8 weeks of assistance through federally guaranteed loans that qualify employers who maintain the wage bill; if they do, other costs such as mortgage interest, rent and utilities would be waived.

The bill also includes an additional $ 242 billion in additional emergency funding to fight the virus and strengthen safety net programs. This includes money for food stamps, infant nutrition, hospitals, the Centers for Disease Control, and public health and transportation agencies. The figure went significantly higher during discussions this weekend.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.