Trump berates Rep. Massie for threat to delay coronavirus bill, wants it to be started from the GOP

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

President Trump lambasted a Kentucky Republican who could delay the $ 2 trillion economic stimulus vote on Friday, saying the “third-tier grandfather” should be banned from the GOP.

Representative Thomas Massie, a libertarian-minded Republican, is against the massive stimulus bill to help the coronaviruseconomical and has threatened to force roll-call vote on the package in the House, exasperating lawmakers on both sides of the aisle who say that going en masse to the Capitol to vote for a widely supported bill poses an unnecessary risk to health and safety.

“Throw Massie out of the Republican Party!” Trump said at the end of a double tweet tirade against the Kentucky Pol.

“He just wants publicity. He can’t stop it, only delay it, which is both dangerous and costly. Workers and small businesses need money now to survive,” said Trump.

Furious lawmakers returned to the Capitol on Thursday evening and Friday morning – which has already been shaken by the virus and several lawmakers tested positive for COVID-19 – because management has been advised that Massie may not accept a voice vote anticipated this would require the presence of a select group of legislators.

The representative Pete King, R-N.Y., Was livid, he had to leave the epicenter state of the American epidemic.

“Because a member of Congress has refused to authorize emergency action, all of Congress must be called back to vote in the House,” King tweeted. “Risk of infection and risk of delaying legislation. Shameful. Irresponsible.”

Massie, who is against the bill, did not respond to requests for comment from Fox News.

But in a radio interview on Thursday, Massie said that the Constitution required a quorum to vote in the House and that he had little sympathy for members of the House to return, especially after the Senate succeeded in adopting the legislation by normal recorded vote.

“I really have a hard time with that. Because they say, it’s difficult to travel, yadda yadda yadda”, Massie told 55KRC radio station Thursday.

“Well, last night, 96 out of 100 senators voted. All we would need is 218 out of 435 to vote,” he added, pointing to a section of Article I of the Constitution. which states “a majority of each will constitute a quorum for doing business.”

He suggested a way for members to get back to the Capitol: “Hitchhike with a trucker,” said Massie.

Hillary Vaughn of Fox Business Network contributed to this report.