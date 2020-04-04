Trump breaks into IG’s dismissed intelligence community: “ shame on IGs ”

President Trump was fired on Saturday Michael Atkinson Inspector General of Intelligence (IG) for his conduct linked to the controversy in Ukraine – calling Atkinson “shame on GIs”.

“This man is a disgrace to the GIs, it is a total disgrace,” Trump said during a press briefing at the White House when asked about his decision to fire the manager.

DEAD NIGHT OF DEMOCRATS SLAM TRUMP’S DECISION TO FIRE IG COMMUNITY

Trump informed the Senate and House intelligence committees in a letter that he was withdrawing Atkinson, effective in 30 days.

“As is the case with other positions where, as president, I have the power to appoint, on the advice and with the consent of the Senate, it is essential that I have full confidence in the persons appointed as inspectors. generals, “Trump said in the letter. “This is no longer the case with this Inspector General.”

“It’s my decision, I have the absolute right,” Trump told reporters on Saturday.

Atkinson’s role in the controversy in Ukraine, which quickly spread to an indictment and a possible trial and acquittal in the Senate, began in August 2019.

Atkinson received a complaint from the as yet unidentified whistleblower regarding Trump’s July 25 appeal with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. In the call, Trump urged Zelensky to “examine” the allegations of Ukrainian interference in 2016, as well as the actions of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter in the country.

Democrats have alleged that Trump’s actions represented “consideration” for political investigations in exchange for the release of military aid – an accusation that Trump has denied. The Chamber would dismiss him on two articles – abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

In January Fox News reported that Atkinson was under investigation by Republican members of the House Intelligence Committee for its management of the Ukrainian affair.

Source told Fox News that Republicans also consider the veracity of Atkinson’s testimony regarding the whistleblower’s complaint and the explanations he has provided regarding changes to the ICIG guidelines on the acceptance of second-hand information.

“I thought he had done a terrible, absolutely terrible job,” said Trump on Saturday. “He took a whistle-blower report which turned out to be a false report, it was false … he took a false report and presented it to Congress urgently – not a big Trump fan that I can tell you. “

Trump also once again targeted the anonymous whistleblower, calling him a “false whistleblower.”

“And frankly, someone should continue their a– off,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Democrats reacted furiously on Friday at the decision to fire Atkinson, with the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, D-Calif., calling it a “blatant attempt to drain the independence of the intelligence community and respond to those who dare speak out against the President’s wrongdoing. “

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Accused Trump of firing people “for telling the truth”.

“Michael Atkinson is a man of integrity who has served our nation for almost two decades. Being fired for having the courage to tell the truth to power makes him a patriot, “Schumer said in a statement.

Dom Callichio of Fox News and Brooke Singman Chad Pergram contributed to this report, as did the Associated Press.