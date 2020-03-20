Trump breaks records with enthusiastic primary turnout as he easily wins nomination

It was not surprising that President Trump captured enough delegates this week to become the alleged Republican presidential candidate – but what is unusual is the number of votes he has garnered in an almost uncompetitive environment. primary.

Trump has won about twice as many votes in most state primaries as the predecessors Barack Obama in 2012 and George W. Bush in 2004, in their respective primaries.

TRUMP RECEIVES PRESIDENTIAL APPOINTMENT OF GOP WITH TUESDAY PRIMARY WINS

Trump campaign says it even set an overall primary record, winning “at least four million more votes than the previous record for total votes cast for a former president in those same states, held by former president Bill Clinton in his 1996 re-election campaign. “

It is not a coincidence. The high turnout follows a concerted campaign to get out of the vote which included rallies before competitive democratic competitions. Former presidents were generally content with letting members of the rival party clubbing themselves and then pouncing on the potential candidate, noted Gary Rose, chair of the political science department at Sacred Heart University.

“It could be a comparison of apples to oranges”, Rose, author of Haywire: a chronology of the 2016 presidential competitionSaid Fox News. “Obama and Bush did not really campaign during the primary season. The president and his advisers know that his approval has never exceeded 50% and they realize that they must maintain momentum. If he was “extremely popular, he would not have to organize massive rallies. That said, Trump has the most dedicated and passionate constituents I have seen in many years.”

Victories in the Republican primaries in Florida and Illinois Trump gave 1,330 delegates on Tuesday, well above the 1,276 needed to win the nomination. His only remaining main opponent of the GOP, former Massachusetts governor Bill Weld, abandoned the next day.

Nine state republican parties have chosen not to hold primaries this year. Trump set record of votes won by outgoing president in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Washington, according to to the Trump campaign.

“No one motivates our base more than President Trump, as evidenced by the historic turnout that we have seen state after state this primary season,” Republican National Committee president Ronna McDaniel told Fox News in a statement.

“Fueled by both our longtime supporters and the thousands of new voters who continue to join our movement, we are united and enthusiasm is on our side,” said McDaniel. “We have the strongest success record, unparalleled basic infrastructure, and are delighted to have President Trump again as our party’s presumed candidate.”

It is too early to know what this suggests for November, especially in times of national crisis with the coronavirus pandemic. As Trump and Congress scramble to respond with a massive stimulus package, the possibility of an impending recession and the chaos on Wall Street could cloud the President’s main campaign message about a booming economy.

In another comparison, Trump is performing well among Republicans in the Blue States. In California, where votes are still counted from the March 3 primary, Trump represents just under 2.2 million votes, compared to 2.07 million votes for Obama during the Democratic primary in 2012. In Massachusetts , Trump garnered almost twice as many votes this year as Obama in 2012, winning 236,692 votes. Obama won 127,992 votes and, in 2004, George W. Bush won 62,773 votes in Bay State. While these are states Trump will definitely not wear in November, it is a barometer of voter enthusiasm.

THE TRUMP MOCKS CAMPAIGN THE PRIMARY DEM, SAYS THE PRESIDENT IS ON THE “IMPOSSIBLE” PATH OF RE-ELECTION

Conversely, Obama was embarrassed in some red states during the 2012 Democratic primaries. In West Virginia, 43 percent of Democratic primary voters chose a Texas inmate who successfully voted for Obama. In Kentucky, 42% of Democrats voted for a list of “uncommitted” delegates on Obama. In Arkansas, 41.6% of Democrats voted for an unknown Tennessee lawyer on Obama.

Still, the most relevant comparison in November is polls that consistently show that the Democratic candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden will lead Trump into a one-on-one confrontation. the True clear politics the average poll shows that Biden beats Trump by almost 7%.

“The polls show Biden ahead of time, but I don’t give much importance to the polls anymore,” said Rose of Sacred Heart University. “If the Democrats can mobilize, Biden can win. But the people of Trump and the Republicans will be at the polls. Its crowds are much larger. “

Even in the foreseeable future where none of the candidates will hold public rallies, Rose said that Trump’s campaign – with a strong fundraising advantage – could make up for the lack of rallies with social media and television advertising.

Trump won 1.8 million votes in Texas March 3 primary, up from 520,410 in 2012 primary. Perhaps more surprising is that Trump’s 2020 figures have surpassed those of George W. Bush, a former governor of Texas, who won 635,948 in 2004. Notably, Bill Clinton won 796,041 in the 1996 primary in Texas.

In the state of Michigan, on the battlefield, Trump won 639,143 votes in elementary school, against 174,054 for Obama in the Democratic primary in 2012 and 265,425 for Clinton in 1996. Michigan had no primary Republican in 2004. Trump narrowly won Michigan in 2016. against Democrat Hillary Clinton.