Trump briefs White House on major coronavirus measures in most affected states

President Trump describes the major steps the federal government is taking to help tackle the coronavirus pandemic in three of the hardest states by contagion.

Trump has announced that he has already signed major disaster reports for New York and Washington, and plans to put his signature on the one he received earlier today from California Governor Gavin Newsom.

“I spoke with the three governors,” said Trump in the White House briefing room. “They are very happy with what we are doing.”

The president has drawn up a list of supplies the crew has already sent to the states – including medical masks – and has promised that others will soon be on their way. Trump has also revealed for the first time the number of respirators and other personal protective equipment sent to states hard hit by the federal government.

He also said that the Federal Emergency Management Agency [FEMA] would set up medical stations in the three states to ease the burden caused by the coronavirus on local hospitals. In New York, FEMA will establish four large medical stations with 1,000 beds each, in California, there will be eight large medical stations with 2,000 beds, and Washington State will receive three large stations with 750 beds and four small medical stations with 250 beds each, officials said.

Trump also announced that Navy medical ships – the USNS Mercy and Comfort – will be deployed to ports in the states most affected by the pandemic. The Mercy will dock near Los Angeles, while Trump has said that the Comfort – once its maintenance is complete – will most likely be sent to the port of New York.

“The decision was made that the USNS Mercy would have the greatest impact in California,” said Trump, adding that the ship is expected to arrive in southern California within a week. “The expected need for beds in California is five times that of Washington.”

New York was the hardest hit state in the country on Sunday evening with the coronavirus, with more than 15,000 confirmed cases and 117 deaths. Washington State, the first to respond to the epidemic in a generalized manner, recorded more than 1,700 confirmed cases, while the fast growing epidemic of California saw more than 1,600, according to Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE).

Trump’s pledge of aid to the three states most devastated by the coronavirus came as critics said he had initially responded too slowly to the epidemic and had not used his power under the Defense Production Act to increase the production of companies producing medical equipment and supplies. Many states and municipalities have pleaded with the White House to invoke the provisions of the law before the virus spreads further and submerges some hospitals.

Authorities in New York, where the virus has spread rapidly through its crowded neighborhoods, have warned that hospitals could run out of essential supplies such as face masks by April.

Trump, however, has argued that he would use the law if necessary, but so far he has received a wave of support from private companies seeking to help. He added that invoking the law would “nationalize our businesses” and “shake our business community and our country.”

“We are using it now, the fact that I signed it means it is in effect,” said Trump. “There are not many of us who nationalize our businesses.”

He added: “We threaten to do it if we need it … but it works really well.”

Trump added that it is up to the states to try to get the documents first.

“We are in a way a safeguard for the States”, he declared.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.