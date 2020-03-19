Trump calls for release of kidnapped journalist Austin Tice: “Syria, please work with us”

President Trump Thursday called Syria to help secure the release of an abducted journalist Austin Tice, who was taken hostage by jihadist activists in this war-torn country almost eight years ago.

Trump hinted that Syrian strongman Bashar al-Assad’s regime detained Tice and asked the country to release him on humanitarian grounds at a White House coronavirus task force press conference .

“Syria, please work with us, and we would be grateful if you let him out,” said Trump. “We have done a lot for Syria and we have to see if they will do it. It would be much appreciated if they let Austin Tice go out immediately. “

Trump said he couldn’t confirm that Tice was alive, but he would like the journalist to be released from captivity if he was. “If he’s alive, we’d like to get him back very quickly,” said Trump.

Tice, a former captain of the United States Marine Corps, traveled to Syria as a freelance journalist in May 2012, before his final year at Georgetown Law School. The Texas native was covering events in Syria for McClatchy, the Washington Post and other news organizations when he disappeared just days after his 31st birthday.

About five weeks after his disappearance, a 43-second video was posted online showing him in captivity of what his family described as an “unusual group of apparent jihadists”. The men in the video have Tice tied and blindfolded. They chanted “Allah-Akbar” throughout the clip and at one point forced him to recite a prayer in broken Arabic.

Tice’s mother Debra said last year that she “reasonably hoped” that her son could be found, but also expressed frustration with a senior government official, who allegedly hampered the effort. She also credited Trump for pushing harder than the Obama administration to secure the release of his son.

A JOURNALIST FAMILY TRAINED AUSTIN TICE COMBAT TO KEEP THE CASE ALIVE 7 YEARS AFTER ABDUCTION: ‘THIS IS A VISIBLE MISSION’

“This administration insists much more diligently than the previous administration,” she told McClatchy.

“There is a deliberate and concerted effort to get there. I don’t think it happened because somewhere at the top level there is some kind of obstruction, ”added Debra Tice.

In June 2017, the New York Times reported that former CIA director and current secretary of state Mike Pompeo had contacted a Syrian government official to seek the release of Tice.

The rear channel, however, closed after Syria launched a nerve gas attack on rebel-held territory in the northern part of the country. The Trump administration responded with a missile strike and negotiations failed.

In April 2018, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) offered a million dollar award “for information leading directly to the whereabouts, recovery and safe return” of the former Navy.

Pompeo called on the Syrian government to release Tice and any other American hostage detained in Syria in September, while speaking to members of the media.

“The Trump administration never forgets that Americans are wrongfully detained or detained abroad,” he said. “Among the more than 100,000 people who have been detained or missing in Assad prisons is the American journalist Austin Tice.

Trump’s plea in Syria came just hours after Iran released American Michael White from prison for medical leave.

White’s release for humanitarian reasons was conditional on his stay in Iran. He is currently detained by the Swiss Embassy where he will undergo a medical evaluation.

White, who was sentenced to 13 years in prison in 2018, is accused of insulting Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and of posting a photo on his social networks.

White’s family said he had traveled to Iran to visit his girlfriend – the two had met online – and had been detained arbitrarily. He previously served in the Navy for 13 years.

Nick Givas and Stephen Sorace of Fox News contributed to this report.