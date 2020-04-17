Trump calls on states to ‘FREE’ people from coronavirus restrictions

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

President Trump seems to have approved growing protests by residents calling on states to reopen their economies after weeks of government-induced restrictions Coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, Trump tweeted calls to “FREE” Minnesota, Virginia and Michigan – all of whom have Democratic governors.

As the country struggles with massive job losses brought on by the restrictions, rallies have taken place in several major states, including Ohio, New York, Kentucky and North Carolina. Participants wore “Make America Great Again” hats and held up Trump flags, reflecting the President’s plea on the issue.

On Thursday, the president presented a series of guidelines to help states reopen their economies after weeks of social distancing and other precautions.

Governors across the country also discussed reopening their economies. For example, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced on Friday that the state would ease a number of restrictions, but would continue to focus on maintaining general social distancing protocols. Abbott also issued an executive order closing all schools for the rest of the current academic year.

Earlier this week, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo reported that the number of cases is stabilizing and that hospital admissions and the number of new ventilated patients continue to decline, showing that social distancing is working. At the same time, he warned against complacency: “We could lose all the progress we have made in a week if we do it wrong.”

Public health experts have also warned that more flexible stops should be accompanied by more extensive testing and research of those infected to keep the virus from revenging.

Trump also used his Twitter account on Friday to criticize Cuomo and other Democrats, accusing them of inaction in response to the pandemic.

He specifically blamed the Democrats in Congress for the job losses, arguing that they had failed to obtain the necessary economic aid in response to the crisis.

“Today people have started to lose their jobs because of Crazy Nancy Pelosi, Cryin ‘Chuck Schumer and the radical left, Do Nothing Democrats, who should immediately return to Washington and approve legislation to help families by America. End your ENDLESS HOLIDAY! “He tweeted.

Washington State Governor Jay Inslee retaliated against the president with an inflammatory statement accusing Trump of “fomenting the domestic rebellion and spreading lies.”

“” The President’s statements this morning encourage illegal and dangerous acts. It puts millions of people at risk of contracting COVID-19 “,” said Inslee. “His diatribes and his discouraged calls for people to” liberate “states could also lead to violence. We have already seen this.”

Inslee went on to say that Trump “is derailed. He is not quoting scientists and doctors but spitting out dangerous anti-democratic rhetoric”.

Peter Aitken and The Associated Press of Fox News contributed to this report.