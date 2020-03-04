Trump calls Warren “selfish” to stay in 2020 Democratic contest

President Trump Blame Senate on Wednesday Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. Progressive senator Bernie Sanders, who remains in the Democratic primary and is “ selfish ” to steal votes from the I-Vt, while the party’s more founding wing has bolstered support for the former Vice President. Joe Biden to integrate.

Warren failed to win the state on Super Tuesday, but fully supported that democratic socialists could have had better results if voters had chosen Sanders. Trump implied that it was a betrayal that Warren refused to drop out before the polls opened, as did other more moderate candidates.

Biden proposes to win over the map on Super Tuesday as Sanders commends California representatives

“It’s very selfish that Elizabeth Warren stays in the race,” Trump tweeted Wednesday morning. “She doesn’t even have a chance to approach victory, but it hurts Bernie badly. For their wonderful liberal friendship. Will he talk to her again? She sacrificed him to Massachusetts (and Came third).

Sanders is expected to gain a huge number of delegates in California, but Biden supported him on Tuesday when former rivals Pete Buttigieegg and Amy Crobcher (D-Min) dropped out Later he won the overwhelming majority of states that grabbed. Trump stated that Buttigieg and Klobuchar’s withdrawal and Warren’s permanence were equal to a “perfect storm” beneficial to Biden.

Biden is currently an important delegate, with Sanders taking second place after Super Tuesday. Warren is a third, far ahead of New York City’s former mayor Mike Bloomberg. Buttigieg, Klobuchar, and still competitors Tulsi Gabbard and D-Hawaii have also won delegates.