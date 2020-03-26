Trump campaign accuses Biden of hypocrisy by criticizing President’s response to coronaviruses

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

President Trump’s 2020 campaign pull on former vice president Joe Biden team, arguing that the Democratic leader was not following his own directive on the advice of experts such as Dr. Anthony Fauci, who directs the administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tuesday the former vice president specifically invited people to listen to experts like Fauci. He also has posted a video earlier this week, in which he touted his decision to raise the alarm earlier in January.

But Trump campaign rapid response director Andrew Clark told Fox News that Biden was hypocritical since he himself opposed a travel ban that Fauci hailed.

“Joe Biden did not follow his own advice and listen to experts like Dr. Fauci,” said Clark. “If Biden had been in charge, more Americans would have contracted the virus more quickly. President Trump’s travel restrictions on China saved lives, health experts said, but Biden attacked them as” hysterical xenophobia This again raises serious questions about Joe Biden’s poor judgment and leadership. ”

Clark pointed out how Klain, who served as “Ebola Tsar” under former President Barack Obama, suggested that a travel ban was inappropriate during an appearance on CNBC on January 28. “I wouldn’t be, I think it’s premature,” he said. said asked about a ban.

The controversy came as Trump received criticism from Democrats over his response to the virus. Biden’s campaign released a video in the past week in which one of the former collaborators of former vice president Ronald Klain accuses Trump of suppressing expert pandemic warnings and weakening government capacity to face it. The Washington Post called Klain’s announcement “false” for claiming that Trump had silenced a senior official at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Trump has, however, repeatedly received praise from Fauci for his earlier decision to restrict travel from China and Europe. Fauci too stood next Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Alex Azar, who announced travel restrictions to China on January 31.

On the same day, Biden appeared to describe the ban as “hysterical xenophobia”.

“Now is not the time for Donald Trump’s record of hysteria and xenophobia – hysterical xenophobia – and to be afraid to lead the way instead of science,” he said in a statement. ‘a campaign stop.

Biden’s campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

But when the Trump campaign previously called Biden’s comment on xenophobia and accused him of incompetence, Biden’s spokesperson would have been charged the projection ones.

“This is an outright projection – a classic Trump campaign movement. They are trying to attack Vice President Biden on an issue that President Trump has mismanaged,” said spokesman TJ Ducklo. “A few weeks ago, Vice President Biden called on President Trump to pressure China for greater transparency on the origins of the virus, which could have helped limit the spread of the virus and which now would help our Scientists and public health professionals are fighting the epidemic here at home. This has not happened. “

Ducklo added that Trump “praised” Chinese leader Xi Jinping. “Instead, Trump praised Xi Jinping for his management of the epidemic. So instead of obvious and frankly lame efforts to divert responsibility, why is President Trump not doing his job? ? ” Asked Ducklo.