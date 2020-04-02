Trump campaign calls Jeff Sessions “ delusional ”, demands Senate campaign stop promoting ties to president

President Trump re-election campaign Thursday castigated the old Jeff Sessions as “delusional” and demanded that the former attorney general “immediately stop” promoting ties to the president in his main campaign for the United States Senate in Alabama.

Trump campaign director Michael Glassner in a scathing letter to Sessions criticized his campaign’s efforts to show his “support” for the president – despite the turbulent history of Sessions and Trump.

“The Trump campaign has learned that your campaign in the United States Senate is circulating mailings like the one I attached, in which you misleadly promote your ties to President Trump and his” support “,” wrote Glassner in the letter, first reported by The New York Times and later obtained by Fox News.

Glassner joined the mailer, which was a form for Sessions donors and mentioned Trump by name “22 times”.

“The letter even makes the delusional claim that you are” President Trump’s # 1, “Glassner wrote.” We only assume that your campaign does this to confuse President Trump’s loyal supporters in Alabama into believing that the president supports your candidacy for the next second round elections. “

He added: “Nothing could be further from the truth.”

“We want to be absolutely clear about this,” wrote Glassner. “President Trump and the Trump campaign unambiguously approve of Tommy Tuberville.”

Glassner went on to cite the President’s approval on March 10 of Tuberville, Sessions’ main rival and former football head coach at Auburn, where he called him “a winner” and said he ” had my full and total endorsement ”.

“President Trump and his campaign do not support your efforts to return to the United States Senate,” wrote Glassner. “We demand that you and your campaign immediately stop sending letters – or any other similar communication – that wrongly suggest otherwise.”

Tuberville and Sessions will be on the GOP ticket for a second round election after no candidate received 50 percent of the vote in the primary GOP last month. This runoff was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but due to a coronavirus, it has been postponed to July 14.

Sessions previously occupied the Senate seat for which he is running, which Senator Doug Jones, D-Ala., Now holds before leaving to become Trump’s attorney general.

Before their relationship escalated, Sessions was one of Trump’s most prominent supporters – he was the first senator to approve Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016. But the president dismissed Sessions as attorney general in November 2018 after being frustrated with the challenge of Russian Investigation Sessions.

Last month, Sessions responded to Trump’s approval of Tuberville by tweeting that the president “can approve anyone he chooses for the election of the United States Senate in Alabama.” But the Constitution expressly authorizes the people of Alabama, and only them, to choose their senator. I intend to bring my case directly to the people of Alabama. “

