Trump campaign demands PAC stop `` deceptive fundraising efforts '' on behalf of the president

EXCLUSIVE: Trump countryside sent a “cease and desist” letter to a group called Black Americans to re-elect the president, while filing a notice with the Federal Election Commission alleging that PAC is conducting deceptive fundraising efforts that appear to be occurring wrongly as Trump affiliates.

In a notice of disavowal to the FEC, obtained exclusively by Fox News, the Trump campaign complained that the organization appeared to use “President Trump’s name, image, likeness or slogans to solicit contributions and carry out other activities”.

“This committee is concerned about the risk of confusion among the public, who may be led to believe that such activities are authorized by Mr. Trump or this committee or that contributions to these unauthorized committees are made to Mr. Trump, when they are not, “wrote the Trump campaign to the FEC, noting that they wish to” publish this disclaimer on the public record “that the organization” is not authorized by Mr. Trump. “

Meanwhile, Trump campaign director Michael Glassner sent a “cease and desist” letter to black Americans to re-elect President Treasurer Veron Robinson, saying that the “spending only PAC” is ” engaged in deceptive fundraising efforts that confuse donors into believing the donations’ to the organization support the President’s program.

“It is not true, and, as Donald J. Trump’s chief operating officer for President, Inc., I am writing to ask you to stop immediately,” Glassner wrote.

Glassner then notified Vernon of the disapproval of the PAC campaign and demanded that he “cease and desist from activities suggesting that you raise funds [on] on behalf of the President or his campaign.

“The name of your PAC, combined with its use of President Trump’s name, image and likeness in solicitations, has likely led donors to believe that by giving your PAC, they are contributing or supporting the President Trump, or that the efforts of your PACs have been authorized. through the campaign, “wrote Glassner. “To be clear, they didn’t do it.”

PACs website, blackamericansmaga.org, features a banner image of the president shaking hands with his supporters, as well as several other images showing the president and touting the African American unemployment figures from his administration.

The website says the group is a PAC “dedicated to the re-election of the president by promoting President Trump’s political initiatives”, including lowering taxes and creating jobs, “expanding educational opportunities, securing from the border and stopping illegal immigration, rescuing black babies from abortion and promising crisis centers, “and more.

The group recognizes at the bottom of the page, however, that the website is “Paid for Black Americans to re-elect the president.” Not authorized by a candidate or a committee of candidates. “

In a statement, the PAC defended its work, stating that “black Americans to re-elect the president have absolutely supported both the re-election of the president and the president’s program for more than three years.”

“The fraudulent PACs keep the money, do nothing of the above and do not have the caliber of officials who run their PACs,” the statement said. “We never claimed to be part of the Trump campaign and our Keep Black America Great brochure, our radio ads and our website include the disclaimer paid by black Americans to re-elect the president: not authorized by any candidate or candidate committee “. “

PAC added: “We think that when we sit down with the Trump campaign lawyer, we will resolve this misunderstanding consistent with prohibiting coordination between an independent committee and an authorized committee.”

On the website donation page, the PAC notes that they seek to communicate with black voters who “identify as conservative” and who “approve the achievements of the president and mobilize them to widen the Republican majority in the Senate, to win the special election in NC-09, take the House and re-elect the President in 2020. “

According to OpenSecrets, nearly 450 people made major donations, described as more than $ 200, to PAC during the 2019-2020 fundraising year. According to the available data, the PAC raised more than $ 100,000 in 2019.

Glassner warned the Justice Department group “of the recent attention given to federal prosecutions of individuals associated with groups who intentionally deceive donors and extract money by deceptively promising to spend it on political campaigns”.

Glassner cited the Justice Department sentencing an individual in January to three years in prison for executing fraudulent PACs, and in February sentencing another individual for making false statements in connection with scam groups for which he was treasurer.

Glassner also cited two cases in 2019, where two PAC operators were sentenced to prison terms for fraudulent activity: “We thought you should be aware of these developments – which, in the words of the US district attorney south of New York, are “a clear warning to anyone involved in a fraudulent political fundraiser: fraudulent PAC is a crime and those who commit it will go to jail.” “

Glassner added: “The campaign wants to be absolutely clear to you: if you don’t change the name of your PAC so you don’t refer to President Donald Trump in any way and stop your fundraising misleading, the campaign will consider all options available to it to protect itself and its supporters, including by filing civil remedies under federal and state law, as well as notifying law enforcement officials of its concerns . “

Glassner gave Vernon a deadline of April 15 to confirm in writing that the organization intended to comply with the campaign requirements.

PAC, however, explained that they “bought booths at GOP and conservative meetings in Florida, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Iowa, Arizona, North Carolina, Virginia, at the Southern Republican Leadership Conference in Louisiana and at the Western Conservative Summit in Colorado to convince party leaders and conservative activists will change course and actively seek the support of black voters for the re-election of the president and his program. “

PAC claims to have sent “more than a million pamphlets and mailed 100,000 more to activists, refuting the ridiculous accusation that the president became racist at 70 after being celebrated by the civil rights establishment for all his adult life, revealing racist comments from Joe Biden and other Democrats and finally, touting the President’s agenda for life, school choice and education, job creation and wealth, the 2nd amendment, securing the border and reforming the criminal justice system. “The group says it has also purchased radio time in 16 markets across six states” to help elect federal candidates and re-elect the incumbents who support the president. “