Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale explains how coronavirus changed his daily routine

Quarantine routine is a regular feature that asks political power brokers how their daily lives have changed – and how they always do their job – during the coronavirus crisis.

Asset campaign manager Brad Parscale is still vying for the re-election of the president – only from his home in Florida.

It is the ultimate exercise in telework, but the towering Republican says it works.

“Overall, the work has not changed, but the location and methods have changed,” he said, guiding the massive campaign operation from a distance.

Parscale described how his daily routine has changed and how he remains positive in a Q&A with Fox News:

How has your daily routine changed since the start of social distancing measures?

Ladder: As in most of the United States, it has changed considerably. Before the pandemic, I flew several times a week, traveling the nation for my work on President Trump’s re-election. Too many meetings to count, most of which I attended in person. I haven’t seen my wife much.

However, since we get away from society, I can see my wife every day, which is a good change! Don’t fly right now. Still in a meeting, but using technology instead. Overall, the work has not changed, but the location and methods have changed.

What are the biggest challenges in doing your job during this crisis?

Ladder: Adapting our campaign to the new reality was a challenge, but we were delighted to meet and conquer it. The President’s campaign is based on data and technology, so we have been able to adapt better to a fully virtual environment than anyone.

Since March 16, we have fully adapted to an online campaign, always setting records for volunteers, phone calls and online programming. In one week, our volunteers made more than 3.1 million phone calls to voters (including 1.5 million in one day). These figures are unknown in March of an election year.

What do you miss most about the way you did your job before it started?

Ladder: I miss campaign meetings in restaurants. I am a big fan of eating socially. It’s part of the human being, to break bread together. I regret traveling across the country and thanking our excellent team members, state after state. We will come back soon!

What surprised you the most about how life has changed?

Ladder: The incredible public demand for toilet paper and paper towels. At home, we managed to manage without filling up with 10,000 rolls of toilet paper.

How do you let off steam?

Ladder: Swim. Getting in and out of the water helps me get over my head, focus my attention, and crush it for President Trump.