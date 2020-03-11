The Trump campaign said on Tuesday that the president was on an “overwhelming impulse toward re-election” following the last Democratic primaries.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale made fun of the main battle after former Vice President Joe Biden appeared sweep several contests on Tuesday evening, including Michigan – with 125 delegates, the biggest prize of the evening.

WARREN CAMPAIGN APPROVES SANDERS, EVEN AS SENATOR REMAINS MOM

“It doesn’t matter who the Democratic candidate turns out to be, and now that there are only two options left, it is clear that these are two sides of the same coin,” Parscale said in a statement. “The Democratic presidential candidate will run on a large socialist government program, regardless of the name on the ballot.”

Parscale went on to say that it is “clear that the Democratic establishment has rallied behind confused Joe Biden in order to refuse the nomination to Bernie Sanders.”

BIDEN SHOULD WIN THE PIVOTAL PRIMARY MICHIGAN IN A MAJOR FAVORITE IN THE SANDERS WRESTLING CAMPAIGN

“In any event, President Trump is on an unstoppable path to re-election,” added Parscale.

Parscale’s declaration came after Biden had to win Missouri, Mississippi and Michigan. It was too early to organize races in Idaho, North Dakota and Washington State.

Tuesday marked the first time voters have weighed in on the Democratic contest since it virtually became a two-candidate race between Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. Representative Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, is still running for president, but is both Biden and Sanders in the delegate count and has yet to win a main competition.

Since Super Tuesday, former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg and Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Have abandoned the race. Bloomberg approved Biden, but Warren was the mom on which she will support the Democratic nomination, despite the fact that 35 of her former campaigners approved Sanders on Tuesday.

Biden has benefited from the approvals of other former campaign rivals – such as Bloomberg, Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J .; Kamala Harris, D-Calif., And Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn .; former representative Beto O’Rourke and former mayor of South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg.