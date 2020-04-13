Trump Campaign, RNC Raises $ 212 Million In First Quarter Amidst Charges And Coronavirus

President Trump re-election Campaign and the Republican National Committee contributed more than $ 63 million in March, bringing their first quarter fundraising total to more than $ 212 million in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

The Trump campaign, the RNC and its authorized joint fundraising committees (Trump Victory 2020 and Trump Make America Great Again Committee) praised their success in fundraising on Monday. first quarter 2020 – which covered the dismissal of the President of the Senate and the COVID-19 pandemic.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN, RNC HAUL IN MORE THAN $ 60 MILLION IN AN IMPACT TEST

New figures released on Monday continue to show the campaign with a huge cash advantage over Democrats, just as former Vice President Joe Biden becomes the party’s presumed candidate for President. The Trump campaign and RNC committees raised $ 56 million more than in the last quarter of 2019 – an increase of 36% – and highlighted their total cash flow of $ 240 million.

“Americans can see President Trump running this country through a severe crisis and they are responding with their continued enthusiastic support for his re-election,” Trump campaign director Brad Parscale said on Monday. “Joe Biden, the Democrats and the media continue to oppose each of his actions, but people know that President Trump is fighting for them, so they are also fighting for him.”

Fundraising efforts in the first quarter brought their total this cycle to more than $ 677 million – a figure that the campaign says is $ 270 million higher than that of former President Barack Obama in 2012.

While the campaign and joint fundraising committees raised more than $ 63 million in March, that is a drop from the previous month when they raised more than $ 86 million in February – but more than their $ 60 million raised in January.

The Democrats have not yet released their March campaigns, but in late February, Biden’s campaign and the DNC barely held about $ 20 million, representing the debt held by the national party.

TRUMP, GOP WIN OVER 86 MILLION DOLLARS IN FEBRUARY

“President Trump’s unwavering commitment to the American people has repeatedly shown that he is the president we need to lead our country through the crisis and it is clear that voters are responding to his bold leadership,” said RNC President Ronna McDaniel said Monday. “The enthusiasm for President Trump and our party remains strong, and we continue to be all systems around November.”

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the campaign and joint fundraising committees moved to a “fully virtual operation in just 24 hours”. The Trump Victory fundraising committee touted nearly a million trained volunteers last month and has established more than 17 million contacts since March 13.