Trump campaign slams Obama Biden approval: “Even Bernie Sanders beat him”

the Trump campaign argued on Tuesday that former President Barack Obama was forced to approve Joe Biden after sitting on the sidelines during the entire 2020 Democratic primary cycle, even noting that Bernie Sanders “beat him.”

Obama officially Biden approved Tuesday after refusing to support any candidate for months.

OBAMA APPROVES THE SUBMISSION

But Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale castigated the decision, saying the former president had “no other choice.”

“Barack Obama has spent much of the past five years urging Joe Biden not to run for president for fear of embarrassment,” said Parscale on Tuesday. “Now that Biden is the only remaining candidate in the Democratic realm, Obama has no choice but to support him.”

He added, “Even Bernie Sanders beat him. Obama was right in the first place: Biden is a bad candidate who will embarrass himself and his party. President Trump will destroy it. “

Sanders, I-Vt., Suspended his presidential candidacy last week and offered his support to Biden on Monday.

Fox News recently confirmed that Obama and Biden have had several conversations in the past two weeks. And Biden gave details of one of these conversations, telling donors at a virtual fundraiser earlier this month that he had recently asked his former boss for advice on choosing a running mate.

Tuesday’s Trump campaign also highlighted several cases where Obama allegedly urged Biden not to run for the White House.

Last year, the New York Times reported that Obama had told Biden, “You don’t have to do this, Joe, you really don’t,” when he discussed his potential presidential campaign for 2020.

In 2016, Obama also reportedly discouraged Biden from running for president, paving the way for Hillary Clinton to seek the nomination.

SANDERS APPROVES SUBMISSION AFTER SUBMISSION

Nevertheless, Obama approved Biden on Tuesday, defending his late public support.

“At the start of the Democratic presidential primary process last year, President Obama made it clear that he would remain neutral because he believed that for the Democratic Party to succeed in November, Democratic voters would have to select their candidate,” said said Obama. spokesman said in a statement.

“The type of leadership guided by knowledge and experience; honesty and humility; empathy and grace – this kind of leadership does not only belong to our state capitals and mayors. It belongs to the White House, “Obama said in a video message on Tuesday.” And that is why I am so proud to support Joe Biden as President of the United States. “

Obama added, “Choosing Joe to be my vice president was one of the best decisions I have ever made, and he became a close friend. And I believe Joe has all the qualities that we need as president right now. “