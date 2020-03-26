Trump campaign threatens legal action against stations broadcasting `` fake '' advertising of democratic super PAC

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

President Trump On Wednesday, the re-election campaign sent letters of cessation and forbearance to local media threatening to take legal action if they refused to broadcast an announcement of the democratic super PAC suggesting that the president called the coronavirus a hoax”.

Priorities USA, headed by a former Hillary Clinton adviser, posted the ad as part of a $ 6 million effort to attack Trump’s response to the pandemic. Entitled “Exponential Threat,” it followed other announcements by splicing Trump’s statements to make it appear as if it had said, “Coronavirus is their new hoax.”

According to The Washington PostTrump never made this exact statement, but it was included in another campaign announcement by former Vice President Joe Biden. The Post also determined that Trump was not calling the virus itself a hoax.

The campaign highlighted the Post’s fact-checking with others in letters sent to local media.

“If you fail to immediately stop broadcasting the PUSA” Exponential Threat “ad, Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. will have no choice but to pursue all of the legal remedies available to him in law and in equity; we will not sit idly by and allow you to spread false, misleading and deceptive information regarding President Trump’s health positions of no consequence “, read the letters, signed by campaign lawyer Alex W. Cannon.

According to the campaign, local stations have a unique responsibility since they are not required to broadcast the PUSA advertisement as they are with advertisements paid for by candidate committees.

“PUSA’s advertising is false, misleading and misleading, and we formally demand that your station refuse to continue broadcasting it in order to fulfill your responsibilities not to broadcast false information,” the letter read, “Unlike PUSA does not have the right “to control the use of broadcasting facilities in candidate committees. “”

The campaign also warned that not withdrawing the announcement could jeopardize the stations’ licenses.

The Trump team had previously asked Twitter to report an almost identical announcement to Priorities USA, but the social media giant refused.

“Fellow Americans”, a 501 (c) (4) nonprofit, aired the ad, but it is unclear where the group is from. Its website is relatively sparse and vaguely refers to opposition to the political division in the United States. Both ads espouse Trump’s statements while displaying a graph that shows the growing number of coronavirus cases in the United States.

The PUSA ad followed those of other Democrat-aligned groups seeking to criticize the response of Trump’s coronavirus. A PAC linked to former Obama assistant David Plouffe also plans to spend millions on attack announcements targeting several key swing states.

Americans for Public Trust, an outside group led by alumni Attorney General of Nevada Adam Laxalt, a Republican, says similar anti-Trump messages have come from a series of organizations linked to Arabella Advisors – a dark-money nonprofit that helps liberal groups. Specifically, it is home to the New Venture Fund and the Sixteen Thirty Fund, both of which supported another Democrat-aligned group – American Bridge – which strikes Trump over the coronavirus response.

The New Venture Fund also supported Acronym, the non-profit association led by Plouffe. The New Venture Fund had previously distanced itself from Pacronym, telling Fox News that it had “nothing to do” with the group’s announcement.

Guy Cecil, former Hillary Clinton campaign advisor in 2008, heads PUSA, which was created by former campaign managers for Barack Obama. The group also received funding from liberal billionaire George Soros.

Other former advisers to the best Democrats have also launched a “coronavirus war room” at Protect Our Care, an organization that has been described as a project of the Sixteen Thirty Fund. According to the group’s director, the war room was designed to hold Trump “responsible for his failure to lead” during the pandemic.

The head of the war room is Zac Petkanas, former adviser to Hillary Clinton and former Senate majority chief Harry Reid. Sarah Chase, former research associate for the presidential campaign of Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Also joins the team.

Fox News Previously reported on how several media outlets overlooked the context surrounding Trump’s comments to his rally audience in February.

“Now the Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus,” Trump told the crowd. “Coronavirus, they’re politicizing it. We’ve done one of the big jobs. You see, ‘How’s President Trump?’ They say, “oh not good, not good.” They have no idea, they can’t even count their votes in Iowa – no, they can’t count their votes.

“One of my people came up to me and said, ‘Mr. President, they tried to beat you against Russia, Russia, Russia, it didn’t work too well. They didn’t They could do it. They tried the hoax of the impeachment., “it was on a perfect conversation”, they tried everything, they tried it again and again and they do it since you entered. Everything turns, they lost, everything turns – think about it, think about and this is their new hoax. “”