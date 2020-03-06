Trump cancels trip to CDC in outbreak of coronavirus

President Trump Canceled scheduled Friday trip to Atlanta’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). White House President says he does not want to disrupt agency work to fight novels Coronavirus.

Trump planned to visit the CDC while traveling to Tennessee to see the damage of several tornadoes that hit the state earlier this week.

“Today, the President has not traveled to Atlanta,” a White House official said in a statement. “The CDC has been active and prepared from the outset, and the President does not want to interfere with the CDC’s mission to protect the health and well-being of people and institutions.”

Trump to sign Corona Bills Fund Bill $ 8.3 billion, Pence says

Trump is still traveling to Tennessee on Friday.

Vice President Mike Pence announced on Thursday that Trump will sign a $ 8.3 billion spending bill on Friday to fund the fight against the coronavirus. The bill was overwhelmingly passed in both the House and Senate, with a rare bipartisan show in a highly biased Congress.

He said the efforts of health officials and legislators were “ the highest concentration of DC, putting the health and well-being of U.S. people first and giving nearly $ 8 billion to federal agencies as well as state and local efforts. To make it available. ” “

The bill funds state, local and foreign governments to support the fight against coronavirus while developing vaccines, medicines and diagnostic tests to cause disease, officially known as COVID-19. Offer.

Click here to get the FOX NEWS app

The coronavirus occurred in Wuhan, China before it spread worldwide. Currently, about 100,000 people are infected on all continents except Antarctica, and 232 in the United States. 3,383 people have died of coronavirus worldwide. Eleven of them die in the United States.

Fox News’s Dom Calicchio and Mary Schlageter Contributed to this report.