Trump cites Cuomo report misses chance to buy 16,000 fans in 2015

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

The spirit of bipartisanship and goodwill that has been fostered between President Trump and some of the country’s democratic governors in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic seems to be eroding as Trump and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo have exchanged blows fire Tuesday on who is responsible for a shortage of desperate fans in the state hardest hit by the contagion.

Trump accused Cuomo on Tuesday of not purchasing 16,000 ventilators in 2015 and of setting up a “death panel” to designate patients for ventilation.

“New York Governor Cuomo has refused to buy for a pandemic,” Trump said at a Fox News town hall meeting on the coronavirus. “He had 16,000 that he could have had and didn’t buy them.”

PENCE SAYS 2000 FANS ON THE ROUTE TO NEW YORK IN A CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

Trump did not say where he got the number of fans Cuomo did not buy, but an opinion piece by last week in the New York Post claimed that “[i]In 2015, the state could have purchased the additional 16,000 fans needed for $ 36,000 each, for a total of $ 576 million. “

“It’s a lot of money, but in hindsight, spending half a percent of the budget to prepare for a pandemic was the right thing to do,” wrote Betsy McCaughey, former lieutenant-governor of New York, in his article for the tabloid.

New York State public health officials created a few years ago have created a task force to investigate the lack of ventilators in the state and find a way to remedy the situation.

The task force discovered that there were 7,250 ventilators in New York hospitals and about 1,900 in nursing homes – most of which are already in use. Even with the state’s own stocks, this task force said there were only 2,800 fans in total, despite warnings from health officials that a major epidemic might require as little as 18,600 New- Yorkers are on the machines every week during the peak of the crisis.

Instead of purchasing the fans in 2015, the task force created a priority system for who would be put on a fan – red being the most terrible, blue being the least – and assigned a yard officer, or ” death panel, “as Trump said, to make life and death decisions.

WHITE HOUSE ’15 DAYS TO SLOW DOWN THE BROADCAST ‘OF THE CORONAVIRUS GUIDELINES

Although Cuomo’s office did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment, the governor issued a terrible warning about the spread of the pathogen in New York – saying that the rate of infection in the state is accelerating and that New York could be as close as two weeks to a crisis that sees 40,000 people in intensive care.

“We don’t slow it down. And it accelerates on its own, ”Cuomo said during a briefing at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. “One of the forecasters told me that we were watching a freight train cross the country. We are now looking at a high speed train. “

New York officials plan to add at least 1,000 temporary hospital beds to the Javits Center for non-COVID-19 patients and thousands of beds elsewhere. But Cuomo said “they are far” from the number that will be needed. The state also faces a shortage of ventilators and protective equipment for medical workers.

New York has 7,000 fans. Cuomo called for a national push to send fans to New York now, saying the city will need 20,000 in a few weeks. He said the equipment could then be redeployed to different areas after the peak in New York.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

“We need federal help, and we need federal help now,” said Cuomo. “Deploy ventilators across the country as needed. Different regions have different brakes on infection. New York comes first.”

Vice President Mike Pence said at Fox News City Hall that the federal government had sent 2,000 fans of the national stock to New York State, which has become the epicenter of coronavirus in the United States, and has promised send another 2,000 on Wednesday. But Cuomo insisted that the severity of the epidemic justifies sending a much larger number of machines to the state.

“I will take personal responsibility for transporting the 20,000 fans throughout the country they want, once we have passed our peak,” said Cuomo. “But don’t leave them sitting in a stock and just say we’re going to wait and see how we distribute them across the country. That’s not how it works.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.