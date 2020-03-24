Trump claims “light at end of tunnel” as White House presents $ 6T stimulus package for coronaviruses

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

To say that the county was approaching the “end of our historic battle” against the coronavirus, President Trump White House Coronavirus task force briefing began Tuesday, highlighting hope that the country will reopen for the most part at Easter – as its chief economic advisor suggested that Congress may soon adopt an unprecedented fiscal stimulus package .

Director of the National Economic Council of the United States, Larry Kudlow, specifically declared that the new law on the coronaviruses was making its way Democrat-led Congress’s deadlock would total $ 6 trillion: $ 4 trillion in Federal Reserve cash and $ 2 trillion in new capital. Typical congressional appropriations in any given fiscal year are approximately $ 1.2 to $ 4 trillion, and total expenditures are approximately $ 4.3 trillion.

Also at the briefing, Vice President Mike Pence and Deborah Birx, the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, noted that anyone who has left New York in the past few days may have been exposed to the coronavirus and should take care of themselves. – quarantine for 14 days, regardless of where they are now.

“We must never depend on a foreign country for our own means of survival,” said Trump, adding that the coronavirus has shown “how essential it is to have solid borders and a robust manufacturing sector.”

Like his approval numbers reached its climaxTrump then praised the impact of the expected congressional stimulus package as a good sign for the country’s financial future.

“The Dow Jones jumped more than 2,100 points,” said Trump. “It is the all-time record in the history of trade.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average had its best day since 1933. Investors released some frustration that had accumulated over days of observation Democrats repeatedly block GOP stimulus efforts, as they sought to add measures to limit airline carbon emissions, pay off student loan debt, encourage federal agencies to employ “minority banks”, to bail out the US Postal Service and fund the John F. Kennedy Center in New York for the performing arts.

The President, who tweeted Sunday, “WE CANNOT READ THE CURE BEYOND THE PROBLEM ITSELF,” said Fox News Virtual City Hall earlier Tuesday, he “would like the country to open and prepare to leave for Easter”.

Pressed by John Roberts of Fox News on timeline, Trump said: “We will be looking at a lot – we will be looking at very large parts of our country as well, but I will be very guided by Dr. [Anthony] Fauci and by Deborah [Birx]. “

Fauci, the longtime head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, whose absence from recent coronavirus briefings triggered a speculation in the media said the schedule was still “flexible”.

On Sunday, Fauci rejected journalists’ attempts to widen the gap between him and the president. “The president was trying to give hope to the people. I think there is this question of [the media] trying to separate the two of us. There is basically no difference there, “Fauci said.

Democrats, meanwhile, have reacted furiously to Trump’s new timeline, with Hillary Clinton suggesting that people “would die needlessly,” and Joe Biden accusing Trump of spreading “misinformation.”

“This hole and his wealthy friends are too stupid for us to overcome them together,” wrote former Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau. “Everyone is exposed to the virus. Everyone suffers when there are not enough hospital beds. Everyone struggles when millions of people are too sick to work.”

Meanwhile, Tommy Vietor, former Obama Communications fellow, deleted a tweet regretting that he was reduced to drinking red wine in the shower during the economic closure.

Andrew News’ Andrew O’Reilly and Allie Raffa contributed to this report, as well as to the Associated Press.