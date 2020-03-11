Trump: “ CoronaVirus doesn’t care which part you are ”

President Trump again criticized Congress Democrats on the political war around Wednesday coronavirus, tweeting that the virus “does not care which party you are in” and that it is “fully prepared to use all the power” of government to manage the epidemic.

“Someone has to tell the Democrats in Congress that CoronaVirus it doesn’t matter which party you participate in. We must protect ALL Americans! Trump tweeted Wednesday. “Together, we are putting in place a plan to prevent, detect, treat and create a vaccine against the CoronaVirus to save lives in America and around the world. America will do it! “

He added, “America is the largest country in the world. We have the best scientists, doctors, nurses and health professionals. These are incredible people who do phenomenal things every day.

“We have the best health care system, experts, scientists and doctors from around the world. Together, we WILL PREVIEW! “

The President then thanked “all of our senior officials in the CoronaVirus Working Group who work 24 hours a day in response to the CoronaVirus”, and recommended regular checks of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website for “Updates and [to] follow all available recommendations.

“I am fully prepared to use all of the power of the federal government to meet our current CoronaVirus challenge!” Trump said Wednesday afternoon.

The president’s tweets come hours after the World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus, or COVID-19, a global “pandemic” epidemic.

TRUMP, DEM GOVERNORS START ON CORONAVIRUS

The organization said there were now more than 118,000 cases of COVID-19 in 114 countries, with 4,291 deaths, and warned that in the days and weeks to come, they expect to see the number of cases and deaths “increase even more”.

“We have called on countries every day to take urgent and aggressive action,” director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday. “We rang loud and clear.”

He stressed that countries still have the opportunity to reverse the epidemic if they strive to contain the spread.

The President has appointed Vice President Pence to lead the Coronavirus task force, which has provided daily press briefings and shared information on the Trump administration’s new measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 in across the country.

Pence announced on Tuesday that insurance companies have agreed to give up all the copays on coronavirus testing and treatment amid the threat. Pence also announced that more than 4 million tests will be released across the country by the end of the week.

WHO DECLARES THE “PANDEMIC” CORONAVIRUS

Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) administrator Seema Varna also announced on Tuesday that the administration had also removed “pre-authorization requirements” for Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries and “would waive prescription renewal limits and expand access. “

But even though the administration is working with state governors across the country and trying to manage the epidemic, the president downplayed the threat of the virus, recalling that the “common flu” kills thousands of Americans each year and that “Life and the economy” continues. “

According to Disease Control Centers, during the 2018-2019 flu season, approximately 35.5 million people were ill with the flu and approximately 34,200 people died from the disease.

The coronavirus is said to originate from an animal and seafood market in the city of Wuhan, in China. The disease is transferable between humans. Most coronaviruses cause mild symptoms from which patients recover easily. Other strains of the virus – such as severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) – can cause pneumonia and even death.

As of Wednesday morning, there were more than 1,000 cases of coronavirus in the United States, in 39 states, including Washington, D.C. The United States has so far seen 30 coronavirus-related deaths.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.