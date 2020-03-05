Trump cuts off funds to the sanctuary and moves forward: “Don’t protect criminals!”

President Trump On Thursday, his administration said it was working on withholding from sanctuary cities Court of Appeal Such a move was ruled legitimate-part of a broad push by the government to end controversial policies that said it would reduce the security of Americans.

“According to a recent federal court ruling, the federal government will withhold funds from sanctuary cities. They should change positions and go outside the sanctuary,” he said. “Don’t protect criminals!”

Last month, the Second Circuit Court of Appeals in New York overturned a lower court ruling and refused to grant subsidies from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program, which distributes more than $ 250 million annually to state and local criminal justice activities. Has stopped moving in 2017.

This decision is inconsistent with the rulings of other appellate courts around the country regarding sanctuary policy and indicates that the Supreme Court’s review is likely to be final.

Free states, including New York City, Washington, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, sued the government, and the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York supported them-subsidizing money and granting the government to stop immigration-related activities. Conditions.

However, the Court of Appeals ruled that “we cannot agree that the federal government must be barred from imposing conditions that challenge the federal grant in question.”

Sanctuary policies limit local cooperation between immigration authorities and law enforcement agencies, and detain “Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)” detainees to warn ICE when illegal immigrants are released from local custody. Request.

Proponents of sanctuary cities claim to make the community safer by encouraging illegal migrant crime victims or witnesses to work with law enforcement agencies.

“The terrible tactics of the Trump administration destroy credibility in law enforcement. The day police demand immigration status is the day people stop reporting crime and sharing information. This is the day we will stop being a city, and Mayor Bill de Brasio in New York said in January:

However, authorities have pointed out many cases in which detainees were ignored and illegal immigrants jumped out of custody after committing a crime again.

In a letter to de Blasio last monthICE Matt Albence, deputy director of the ICE, said that ICE’s New York City Compulsory Removal Agency reported 3,500 assaults, 1,500 drunk driving, 1,000 sexual offenses, 1,000 weapons offenses, 500 robberies, and 200 murders. Noted that he had detained 7,526 criminal offenders.

Government has deployed an elite border patrol agent in the sanctuary to help the ICE track and detain illegal immigrants.

Recently Ministry of Justice Announced a number of measures, Trump called on Congress to pass a law allowing victims of crimes committed by illegal immigrants to sue sanctuary cities and states.

