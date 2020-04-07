Trump declares country ready for increased coronavirus cases due to concerns over availability of supplies

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

President Trump tried to assure Americans on Monday that hospitals and health care facilities across the country will be supplied and equipped to deal with the expected surge in causes linked to the coronavirus over the next two weeks.

“Progress was made before the outbreak,” Trump said during the White House coronavirus briefing on Monday. “Next week, the week and a half, is when the big wave comes.”

The president rocked a list of medical supplies – from respirators to N95 respirators – that the government has acquired and plans to distribute through the Federal Emergency Management Agency to the poorest states.

Trump also thanked private companies like 3M, Apple and Salesforce for their commitment to producing masks, face shields and other medical supplies.

“Resources from national stocks must reach these warriors in hospitals as soon as possible,” said Trump.

The president also confirmed that he called New York Governor Andrew Cuomo earlier Monday to let him know that the USNS Comfort can now be used for COVID-19 patients.

“We didn’t have that at all in mind, but we will let it happen,” said Trump, adding that the ship will be used for patients from New York and New Jersey.

“I hope it will be very useful for both states,” he said.

Trump offered his support to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was placed in intensive care earlier today while fighting the new coronavirus.

“The Americans are all praying for his recovery,” said Trump during the briefing. “He is a very good friend. It was really something very special, strong, resolute, does not leave, does not give up. “

Trump said he asked two “big companies” to contact officials in London about therapies that could be helpful. He did not specifically identify the companies, but said, “We have contacted all of the doctors in Boris and we will see what happens, but they are ready to go.”

During the task force press conference, the president confirmed that he had spoken to former vice-president Joe Biden by telephone.

“We had a really wonderful and warm conversation, a very pleasant conversation,” said Trump.

“We’ve talked, pretty much … about what everyone is talking about, that’s what they want to talk about,” said Trump, referring to the coronavirus. “He gave me his point of view and I understood him well.”

“It was a very friendly conversation, which probably lasted 15 minutes,” continued Trump. “It was really good, really good. Really nice.”

He added: “I appreciate his vocation.”

Overall, the president set a much more optimistic tone at Monday’s press conference than he had in recent days – noting that although the outbreak of contagion has not yet arrived, he hope the country is now well prepared to deal with it.

“We are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Trump. “There is a light at the end of the tunnel.”

The president’s blood has, however, been thwarted in recent days by darker assessments by public health officials and state governors.

General surgeon Jerome Adams warned Sunday that “this is going to be the hardest and saddest week in the life of most Americans, quite frankly.”

“It will be our time in Pearl Harbor, our time of September 11, but it will not be located,” Adams, the country’s best doctor, told CNN. “It is going to happen all over the country. And I want America to understand that.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, said the toll for the coming week “would be shocking to some, but that is what will happen before it turns around , then tie yourself up. “

Fauci said the virus is unlikely to be completely wiped out this year, and if the world does not control it, it will “take on a seasonal nature”.

“We must be prepared that, as it is unlikely to be completely eradicated from the planet, that as we approach next season we may see the start of a resurgence,” said Fauci. “This is why we are working so hard to improve our readiness.”

Associated Press review of federal purchase contracts shows federal agencies largely waited until mid-March to start placing bulk orders for N95 respirators, mechanical ventilators and other equipment necessary for frontline health workers.

At that time, hospitals in several states treated thousands of infected patients without adequate equipment and argued for shipments from the national strategic stock. This federal supply cache was created over 20 years ago to help fill gaps in the medical and pharmaceutical supply chains during a national emergency.

Now, after three months of crisis, this stock is almost depleted as the number of patients requiring intensive care increases. Some state and local officials said they received broken fans and dry rotten masks from the past decade.

Trump and his appointees have urged state and local governments, and hospitals, to buy their own respirators and masks, saying that dwindling demands on the national stock should be a last resort.

Trump has deflected recent criticism from Democrats and some governors of the federal government’s slow response to the pandemic, instead he has spent his time on the platform praising his administration’s response in recent years. weeks.

“They’re very happy on the phone,” said Trump about a conversation Vice President Mike Pence had with governors across the country. “They are very happy each of them … The states are very happy, if they are not, they can call me directly.”

The president also deplored that the “cupboards are deprived” of the supplies necessary to fight against a pandemic when he took office.

At the start of the crisis, an HHS spokesperson said that the national strategic stock included about 13 million N95 respirators, which filter about 95% of all liquid or airborne particles and are essential to prevent health workers to be infected. It’s just a small fraction of what hospitals need to protect their workers, who would normally wear a new mask for each patient, but who now often only receive one mask to last for several days.

Federal procurement records, however, show that the Trump administration has delayed large orders for additional supplies until the virus takes root and spreads.

HHS announced for the first time its intention to purchase 500 million N95 masks on March 4, and plans to distribute them over the next 18 months. The next day, Congress passed an $ 8.3 billion spending bill for coronaviruses, more than three times what the White House originally requested.

The number of people infected in the United States has exceeded 362,000, the number of deaths exceeding 10,000. More than 3,000 of these deaths have occurred in New York alone, but a glimmer of hope has come in the past two days when Cuomo said his condition was registered a little dip new deaths over a 48 hour period.

Another glimmer of hope comes from California, where Governor Gavin Newsom announced Monday that the state would loan 500 fans to the national stock for use by New York and other states experiencing a coronavirus hospital crash.

The loan comes after hospitals in California added more than 3,000 ventilators to their supplies by renovating the old or broken ones and buying new ones. In total, California hospitals have more than 11,000 ventilators, a boost that Newsom says has made the state comfortable sharing its supply.

“We are very proud to be able to offer support to these 500 fans and send them east,” Newsom said at a press conference. But he said the state was “not naive” to its own needs.

“We have to keep buying more fans,” he said.

Newsom’s decision follows Oregon and Washington’s commitment to transfer fans to New York. Washington Governor Jay Inslee said the state would return more than 400 of the 500 fans it got from the federal government. Inslee, a Democrat, said his statewide stay-at-home order and weeks of social distancing have resulted in slower rates of infection and death in Washington, which saw the first epidemic of coronavirus in the country.

