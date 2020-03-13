Trump declares national coronavirus emergency, says ‘we will overcome the threat of the virus’

President Trump Friday declared a national emergency over the coronavirus crisis amid major disruptions to the economy and American life.

“We will overcome the threat of the virus,” Trump said at a press conference in the White House’s Rose Garden on Friday.

The president’s declaration of a national emergency means that he will enact the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, which allows the White House to mobilize the Federal Emergency Management Agency emergencies (FEMA) and provide federal assistance to states affected by disasters and health crises.

WHAT DOES A DECLARATION OF EMERGENCY MEAN

According to the latest FEMA report to Congress, which was released on February 29, 2020, there is $ 42.6 billion in the Disaster Relief Fund, which can be leveraged under a statement from the Stafford law.

In addition to declaring an emergency under the Stafford Act, the President also declared an emergency under the National Emergency Act, which allows the Department of Health and Human Services to waive certain directives relating to Medicare, Medicaid and SCHIP to fight against the coronavirus.

Since 1976, each President has declared at least one national emergency. Former President Obama declared an emergency in 2009 due to the H1N1 flu pandemic, and former President George W. Bush declared two national emergencies in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks.

The announcement comes after the World Health Organization designated the coronavirus, or COVID-19, a global pandemic.

Following this designation, the President announced the temporary cessation of air travel to the United States from Europe, excluding flights from the United Kingdom and those carrying goods, in order to to contain the spread of the virus.

In recent days, major sporting and other events have also been canceled or postponed, companies across the country have instituted telework policies, government buildings and schools closed and other disturbances are shaking the nation amid efforts to curb the transmission of the virus.

It also comes amid conflicting reports as to whether anyone else who has come into contact with Trump in recent days – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro – has been found to be positive.

John Roberts, Adam Shaw and The Associated Press of Fox News contributed to this report.