Trump declares ready to join Russian-Saudi oil talks amid price war

March 31, 2020 0 comment
What is Stafford law?

As world oil prices plummet coronavirus pandemic, President Trump said Tuesday it was ready to join the leaders of Russia and Saudi Arabia in talks as the two countries try to resolve a price war.

“Russia and Saudi Arabia are tackling it,” President Trump said at a White House press conference on Tuesday, pointing to the sharp drop in oil prices as a threat to the US energy industry.

Saudis cut prices sharply earlier this month after talks with Russia over cutting production to fight coronavirus and its suffocating effect on the economy, Fox News reported.

The price of oil has dropped so stuck that President Trump has compared its current cost per barrel to that of the 1950s.

He said he had previously had “big” talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman separately.

“The two countries are discussing this and I join when the time is right,” said Trump.

But he called for a market recovery, anticipating that while gas prices could drop to less than a dollar a gallon, it would come at the expense of American jobs.

“It is harmful to one of our largest industries, the petroleum industry,” said Trump. “It is not even possible to do what is going on.”

DOJ FISA report contradicts claims by Dems, media that surveillance rules have been strictly followed

Pompeo: Americans Abroad Should Try To Go Home "Immediately"

