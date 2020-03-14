Trump declares Sunday a national day of prayer in the midst of a coronavirus crisis

President Trump declared next Friday a National Day of Pray, A little after declare a state of emergency in the midst of the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic.

“We are a country that, throughout our history, has turned to God for protection and strength in times like these …”, Trump tweeted. “No matter where you are, I encourage you to turn to prayer in an act of faith. Together, we will PREVIL easily!”

The annual National Day of Prayer is scheduled for May 7. Trump’s announcement comes after he declared a national emergency on the coronavirus pandemic, in addition to partnering with several large companies to expand testing for the disease.

Trump has broad support from white evangelical Christians and Catholic voters. As president, he championed religious freedom and called for greater religious freedoms, such as strengthening prayer in public schools.

In addition to the updated school prayer guidelines, the Trump administration has also taken action with nine federal agencies, issuing proposed rules to ensure that religious organizations are not discriminated against by the federal government.

“In America, we celebrate faith. We cherish religion,” he said in his State of the Union address last month. “We raise our voices in prayer and we raise our eyes to the glory of God.”

Caleb Parke of Fox News contributed to this report.