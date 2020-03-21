Trump defends action at start of coronavirus crisis, blames China for being ‘secret’

President Trump On Saturday, he defended the actions of his administration at the start of the coronavirus crisis, saying he was ahead of the curve by asking for a travel ban from China – which he attacked for their “secret” approach. when the virus first emerged.

“I get a lot of credit for closing our country early on to a very heavily infected country, China,” Trump said at a White House media briefing. “Unfortunately, China, I would have liked China to tell us more about what was going on in China long before we read about it.”

Trump was asked about a Washington Post A report released on Friday evening said that Trump understated and did not respond to early warnings during classified briefings in January and February on the virus.

“Donald Trump may not have expected it, but many other members of the government were – they just couldn’t make him do anything,” an official told The Post. “The system was flashing red.”

Trump called the story “shameful” and “very inaccurate” on Saturday.

“It’s so insulting when they write fake stories that they know it’s fake news because they don’t insult me. They insult everyone, these incredible people who have worked so hard, so long that they think of nothing but this invisible enemy, “he said.

As he has done before, Trump highlighted the steps he had taken at the start of the crisis, namely his decision in early February to suspend the travel ban for foreigners from China. He then imposed travel restrictions on Iran and Europe. This week, the United States agreed with Mexico and Canada to also restrict non-essential travel at their borders.

“And I was pretty much in a very small group of people, I’ll tell you it was a very small group. Most people, even those who worked at the White House, strongly disagreed with me, “said Trump. “Saving these many weeks has been great, great. And when they keep talking about acting early, it was the ultimate act. “

“And then I also closed Europe very early, very early,” he continued. “And I also got a lot of heat for that. But it was a good thing. Now they do similar things this way. So I did not act late. I acted early. I acted long before anyone thought I should be. “

The president then focused his attention on the secret approach of China, the source of the virus after its appearance in Wuhan. Trump has repeatedly called the virus “Chinese virus” and said this week that “the world pays dearly for what it [China] fact.”

He was a little more accommodating on Saturday, highlighting his relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping – but he always blamed Beijing for its lack of transparency.

“China was very secret. Okay, very, very secret. And that is unfortunate. I have great respect for this country. I have great respect for the leader of this country,” he said. he declares. “He’s a friend of mine. But I wish they could. I wish they told us earlier