Trump defends first actions against coronaviruses in controversial briefing, while Fauci regrets “wrong choice of words”

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

President Trump On Monday, a passionate defense of his response to the coronavirus was organized during a combative briefing, while Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, tried to clarify his comment a day earlier, lives could have been saved if the US authorities had acted earlier.

Trump notably defended his decision to close flights from China in late January, saying it “saved tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of lives.” He also criticized Democrats and the media for criticizing the decision to suspend flights from China to the United States.

“I could have kept it open and I could have done what some countries are doing. They are very rough,” said Trump. “If I had done it, we would have had hundreds of thousands of people who would have died right now. We did it right.”

Fauci said during the daily briefing of the White House coronavirus task force that his comments on CNN’s “state of the union” on Sunday were incomplete and that the president was not to blame for the devastation that COVID-19 had caused the country.

Fauci said on Sunday, “I mean, of course, you could logically tell the White House that if you had an ongoing process and started mitigation earlier, you could have saved lives. Obviously, no one is going to deny it. But what goes into these kinds of decisions is complicated. “

THE FALCUS PHYSICAL VOTE “CANNOT GUARANTEE” WILL BE SECURE IN NOVEMBER

Summoned to the podium by Trump, Fauci tried to dispel the interpretation that his comments meant “maybe someone was at fault here”, before continuing to defend Trump and say that the President had heeded the advice public health officials whenever they ” have made suggestions.

The comments have created a storm of controversy over the president’s plans to fire Fauci, who peaked after Trump retweeted a message that included the hashtag “#FireFauci”.

The administration tried to clarify the matter on Monday by saying that the reaction to the message had missed the point and that Trump was just trying to respond to a “lie” from the media about the coronavirus response.

“This media gossip is ridiculous – President Trump is not firing Dr. Fauci. The president’s tweet clearly exposed the media’s attempts to mischievously lie about his decision in China to rewrite history,” said White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley in a statement. declaration.

At a press briefing on Monday, Fauci denied that the president of anyone in the administration forced him to clarify his remarks.

“Everything I do is voluntary,” said Fauci. “Please don’t even imply that.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The public health official’s clarifications preceded Trump’s own defense of his response to the coronavirus pandemic, which included a campaign-style video presenting a chronology of Trump’s actions regarding the virus as well as audio clips of what he called it “ fake ” media coverage. Trump quickly pointed to a gap in the timeline of the video that showed little response to the virus in February, but the president deflected the comment and bragged about the success of his decision to block flights from China while by criticizing earlier comments by presumed 2020 Democratic candidate Joe Biden. on the travel ban.

Trump has charged part of state and local officials, saying they have not prepared for such a damaging pandemic. Some governors, including Andrew Cuomo of New York, a Democrat, said the White House was more to blame.

Governor Phil Murphy of New Jersey, also a Democrat, told CNN: “The” should have, could have, should have “deserves special attention. Right now, again, the house is on fire. We have to put out the house fire, then we have to start getting back on our feet, then at this point we have to look back and say what we could have done differently. “

Trump also made the controversial comment that “when someone is the President of the United States, authority is total and that is the way it should be.” The comment drew a deluge of questions from reporters in the room asking Trump to clarify, but neither Trump nor Vice President Mike Pence would go far beyond what the President said.

Trump added: “The authority of the President of the United States, in relation to the subject we are talking about, is total.”

In addition to the president’s round trips to the media, the briefing included an announcement by Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin that the Americans will receive their aid payments for coronaviruses no later than April 15.

The news, which was first reported by Fox News last week, means that by the middle of this week, tens of millions of eligible Americans will have federal government money directly deposited into their bank accounts.

Trump has said he will work with governors and other officials to reopen the economy and form a new coronavirus task force focused on this goal.

Earlier on Monday, the task force was to include Trump family members Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump. But Trump said at the press conference that they would not be part of the new task force, after their inclusion caused criticism in various media.

Ronn Blitzer and John Roberts of Fox News contributed to this report.