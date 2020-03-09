Trump denies Cuomo’s “mixed message” claim on federal government’s response to coronavirus

President Trump went on Twitter early Monday to call Governor Andrew Cuomo during an interview where the New York Democrat accused the administration of being unclear in responding to the coronavirus and thereby contributing to the state confusion.

Trump accused Cuomo of using the virus to score political points after the governor told MSNBC that the federal government had sent mixed messages. He used the availability of test kits as an example and said that if the public does not trust the federal government, then “there really is a problem”.

Trump retweeted a link to the interview and said, “There are no mixed messages, only political militarization by people like you and your brother, Fredo.” Cuomo’s brother Chris Cuomo has a prime time show on CNN.

Trump appointed Vice President Mike Pence on February 26 to lead the coronavirus response. To date, there have been at least 21 deaths in the United States and more than 500 infections spread across more than 30 states as the federal government strives to meet the demand for diagnostic test kits.

Raul Perea-Henze, deputy mayor of New York health, wrote a letter to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention saying that the city was in desperate need of more test kits. The Wall Street Journal reported that health officials in Washinton State have expressed similar concerns about the kits.

Some experts said they hoped for clearer and stronger advice from the government to encourage vulnerable people to take all possible steps to avoid situations where they could more easily become infected.

Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of tropical medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, warned US lawmakers last week not to minimize the risk of the virus to vulnerable people. During a congressional hearing, he said that the coronavirus “is like the blind spot for the elderly.”

Cuomo has declared a state of emergency to strengthen the medical response to the epidemic, as the state-wide total has doubled from 44 cases before the weekend to 89.

Asset signed an $ 8.3 billion spending bill last week to tackle the coronavirus epidemic, the culmination of a bipartisan effort by Congress and the White House to provide funds to federal agencies, as well as state and local governments, to fight the disease.

“We are fine, but this is an unforeseen problem,” said the president, signing the law in the diplomatic reception hall of the White House.

